America's Egg Farmers Celebrate 2023 White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll

Easter Activities on the White House South Lawn Supported by Legacy Partnership with American Egg Board and Egg Donations from America's Egg Farmers

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years America's egg farmers have supported the White House Easter Egg Roll as a legacy partner. Hosted by the President and the First Lady, this year's event is expected to bring together 30,000 families, egg farmers and elected officials for egg decorating, egg hunting, interactive farm experiences and the historic egg roll. America's egg farmers are proud to once again donate every egg used on the lawn.

"America's egg farmers will have a strong presence at this year's White House Easter Egg Roll and I can't wait to participate with my wife and three sons, along with other AEB Board members and egg farmers," says Alex Simpson, fourth-generation egg farmer and American Egg Board chairman. "We're honored to again donate the eggs for this event to make the Easter and Passover season one to remember."

Activities on the South Lawn Supported by Egg Farmers Across America

Kids and their parents will have countless opportunities to learn more about the Incredible Egg while experiencing the fun of the Easter season. Attendees can hunt for hidden eggs around the South Lawn, decorate their own eggs to bring home in the decorating tent, and participate in an egg roll, with real eggs and a wooden spoon, in a race to the finish line.

This year's event also gives guests the opportunity to enjoy an interactive Farm Field Trip experience, co-sponsored by Elanco and the United Soybean Board. With different stations staffed by America's egg farmers that showcase the journey of an egg from being transported on a truck to being cooked into a delicious breakfast, guests can learn about the journey of an egg, from hen to home. Attendees can also look forward to a unique food experience, with eggs featured in all dishes, and a special experiment from NASA as part of the "EGGucation" classroom activities.

Eggs Travel 500 Miles to South Lawn for White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll

The White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll uses eggs donated by America's egg farmers, traveling nearly 500 miles from Braswell Family Farms in North Carolina to the South Lawn. Over the course of several days, these eggs are hand-dyed by farm families moving through five different processing stations to complete. It's a labor of love that Braswell Family Farms has enthusiastically participated in for generations.

"We feel so blessed to play a role in the beloved tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll," says Trey Braswell, president of Braswell Family Farms. "Our family is looking forward to another joyous celebration at this year's event."

America's Egg Farmers Present Dr. Jill Biden with the 2023 First Lady's Commemorative Egg

America's egg farmers will present Dr. Jill Biden with the 46th annual First Lady's Commemorative Egg during the White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll. This year's First Lady's Commemorative Egg was designed and painted by Carolyn Bickel, an egg artist from Nashville, Tennessee. The design is an homage to Dr. Biden's lifelong commitment to education and her passion for helping children reach their full potential. There are two hen eggs featured in this year's First Lady's Commemorative Egg, the exterior egg which is hinged to reveal a miniature Easter scene with a smaller adolescent hen's egg.

The White House East Colonnade will also be transformed into a "United States of Possibility" Colonnade of Eggs exhibit. In a show of state pride and national unity, children across the country submitted egg designs highlighting why they love their home state/territory, with egg artists from across the country bringing the winning designs to life. Through Easter, these eggs will be on display in the east wing of the White House for guests to enjoy during garden tours.

"From the beautiful kid-designed eggs featured at the "United States of Possibility" Colonnade of Eggs exhibit to the education theme with Dr. Jill Biden's 2023 Commemorative Egg, we're honored to be bringing Dr. Jill Biden's passion for uplifting tomorrow's leaders to life at this year's White House Easter "EGGucation" roll," says Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

America's Egg Farmers Donate More Than 5.5 Million Eggs to Local Food Banks

To ensure no one goes without eggs this springtime holiday season, America's egg farmers are donating more than 5.5 million eggs to food banks across the country in the three weeks leading up to Easter and Passover, as part of their "Fighting Hunger by the Dozens" egg drive. In 2023, farmers across America have already donated over 15.3 million eggs to food banks around the country and donate tens of millions of eggs every year to help feed those in need.

"Our farmers are committed to feeding people and ensuring everyone has a joyful spring season, whether that's through donating eggs for the White House Easter 'EGGucation' Roll or with donations to their local food banks," says Metz. "Eggs are the symbol of the season, and after all, you can't have Easter without eggs."

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. AEB is located in Chicago. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org .

