Training The Street Further Extends Global Reach with Acquisition of The Marquee Group, Canada's Leading Provider of Financial Modeling Training and Consulting

Training The Street Further Extends Global Reach with Acquisition of The Marquee Group, Canada's Leading Provider of Financial Modeling Training and Consulting

The deal represents the second add-on for TTS since its purchase by PE firm Falfurrias Capital Partners in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Training The Street (TTS), the world's leading provider of educational resources for financial professionals, today announced its second add-on acquisition in as many years with the purchase of The Marquee Group, Canada's leading provider of financial modeling training and consulting.

The companies will continue to operate under their current brand names, and no significant changes in employment at either company are anticipated. The Marquee Group founder Ian Schnoor will continue on as an instructor for and advisor to the company.

Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners, which bought TTS in June 2021 and backed its purchase of London-based AMT Training later that year, facilitated funding of the The Marquee Group acquisition. Terms were not disclosed.

"Bringing together The Marquee Group and Training The Street enables us to continue delivering best-in-class training for our clients and students," said TTS founder and CEO Scott Rostan. "Marquee's extensive data science training content ensures Training The Street is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge training tools including Python, Tableau, Power BI, VBA and more. Our combined content library will set the standard for instructor-led and self-study financial training going forward."

The newly combined companies will offer more than 5,000 teaching days per year in locations across the globe, including New York and other major financial centers in the United States; Toronto, Canada; London; Hong Kong; India; Singapore; and New Zealand. Utilizing best-in-category technology, students can also participate in online self-study programs to garner the skills today's financial professionals need to advance and succeed in their careers, such as accounting, capital markets, financial modeling and valuation.

"Since founding Marquee in 2002, it has been an incredible honor and extremely satisfying to spend my days teaching bankers and students the critical financial skills they require to succeed in the workforce," said Schnoor. "Over the past 20 years, I have had the privilege of teaching over 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries. I'm delighted that work will continue on an even broader basis as Marquee becomes part of the world's foremost training organization for financial professionals."

"This partnership is all about continued momentum," added Wilson Sullivan, partner with Falfurrias Capital Partners. "Adding The Marquee Group to our Training The Street investment platform allows us to keep investing in the people, systems and content that will fuel sustained year-over-year growth at a global scale."

View original content:

SOURCE Falfurrias Capital Partners