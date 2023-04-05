ERI teams up with iSoftware4Banks to offer OLYMPIC Banking System to banks and financial institutions in the USA

MIAMI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERI is proud to announce its partnership with iSoftware4Banks to address the technology needs of banks and financial institutions in the North American market. iSoftware4Banks will provide extensive knowledge of the banking market and its regulatory and business expertise to bring ERI's leading technology platform, OLYMPIC Banking System, to the North American market. This agreement addresses a growing need for local banks and financial institutions – including retail, corporate and private banks, as well as credit unions, community banks, and neo and challenger banks – to make technology a priority in their business development strategy. By digitalizing processes from front-to-back office through on premises or cloud implementations, making a better and more intuitive use of data, financial institutions will be able to deliver an optimized and personalized user experience to their customers.

iSoftware4Banks' team of bankers, industry insiders, investors, and operations specialists share a solid commitment to the banking sector. The company provides banks with the latest innovative automation resources and service providers available for optimizing operations.

Jean-Philippe Bersier, ERI's Director of Sales & Marketing, says, "We are excited to announce this initiative as a key milestone to accelerate our business expansion in the region. The North American market is not unknown to ERI as we currently have clients using our system in the US as well as in Canada. Teaming up with iSoftware4Banks will open up new opportunities for growth."

Vincent Raniere, Chairman and CEO at iSoftware4Banks states, "We are looking forward to promoting the expansion of ERI's reach within the US market. We are confident our partnership with ERI, coupled with our extensive experience, will help to further strengthen our capabilities for promoting OLYMPIC Banking System's benefits to key relationships, and other institutions seeking optimization and innovative solutions within the financial sector."

ERI is an international company specializing in the design, development, distribution and support of the integrated, real-time banking and wealth management software package: OLYMPIC Banking System®. ERI is focused on providing comprehensive, quality software with effective system implementation assistance and efficient ongoing maintenance and support for clients worldwide.

iSoftware4Banks, Inc. is a leading provider of go-to-market services to companies selling to the banking and finance sector.

SOURCE ERI