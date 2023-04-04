SUPERZERO UNVEILS REENGINEERED HIGH PERFORMANCE AND ZERO WASTE LINE AT SEPHORA

Brand reformulates and repackages to lead category growth and harness the "skinification of hair" movement where customers are not willing to sacrifice performance

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- superzero, the premium hair and body care brand, unveils at Sephora with its high-performance product portfolio featuring super performance products with zero harm for the planet. Coinciding with this launch, now available on Sephora.com, is the debut of the brand's new identity and reformulated proprietary 360 Triflex Complex that combines clinically proven bond building technology with biome-enhancing triolein and bespoke biotech botanicals that are carefully tailored to different hair types and goals - all in bars of unparalleled concentration.

superzero's fundamental belief is that the hair care products you use every day are just as important as your daily skincare products which is why the brand has elevated the shampoo and conditioner category with the goal to improve long-term hair health. While consumers often take their shampoo and conditioner for granted, the brand knows that the journey to a happy hair relationship starts with high quality shampoos and conditioners.

As a mission driven brand, superzero products offer a performance-first approach to the emerging biome care and solid bar category with professional results, a space the brand is looking to command within the Sephora community. Engineered for a highly concentrated direct application of its 360 Triflex Complex on your scalp and hair, the bars help nurture your biome, repair your bonds with bond building technology, and boost the hair to new levels of health, shine, and volume by using clinically proven biotech botanicals that match your hair's personality.

Designed as plastic-free, micro-plastic free, silicone-free, fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and carbon neutral, the brand is the first of its kind for Sephora, marking the retailer's investment into innovation-driven high-performance products that are also clean and planet friendly. superzero's products drastically reduce carbon emissions compared to liquids through a massive reduction in weight and volume footprint. In addition, the brand and its products are certified carbon neutral across scope 1, 2, and 3 with Climate Partner. It offsets its remaining carbon emissions through the removal of ocean plastic with the Plastic Bank and the support of wind farm projects.

"We have worked for years on redefining luxury hair care to set a new standard of performance while making it more accessible and sustainable. We have engineered solids that vastly increase the concentration of clinically proven actives and deliver them directly to the biome, the bonds, and the hair; while removing the water which makes up 80% of traditional luxury hair care, delivers watered-down results, makes products expensive, and requires plastic," Dr. Conny Wittke, Founder and Co-CEO of superzero states. "superzero is all about positive impact - for your hair health and happiness and for the planet."

In a recent McKinsey & Company study, 60% of respondents said they'd be willing to pay more for a product with sustainable packaging, for themselves and to help the planet. However, superzero knows that the brand will only find success and create large-scale change if their highly sustainable products can deliver superior results as well. Each and every of superzero's shampoo offerings has a lifespan equivalent to two 8.4 oz bottles of liquid, resulting in a more concentrated and potent product for the consumer and less rigid plastic packaging, micro plastics and unnecessary carbon emissions for the environment.

"We are so excited to introduce superzero to our clients, and welcome this innovative brand to our hair care category," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP of Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "superzero takes a clinical, tailored approach to haircare, with a range of solid bar shampoo and conditioners that improve hair health. We look forward to welcoming this brand into our Sephora community and know that their products will be a great addition to our Clean product assortment."

superzero's official launch on Sephora.com and superzero.com includes a collection of 11 products:

Solid Shampoo for Fine Hair - MSRP $28

Solid Shampoo for Oily Hair - MSRP $28

Solid Shampoo for Dry, Damaged Hair & Light Frizz - MSRP $28

Shampoo for Flakes + Itches - MSRP $28

Solid Shampoo for Thinning Hair - MSRP $28

Solid Purple Shampoo for Blonde, Highlighted + White Hair - MSRP $28

Solid Shampoo for Curly + Extremely Frizzy Hair - MSRP $28

Solid Clarifying Shampoo - MSRP $28

Solid Conditioner Light Intensity - MSRP $28

Solid Conditioner Medium Intensity - MSRP $28

Solid Conditioner High Intensity - MSRP $28

About superzero: superzero is a premium hair and body care brand that is disrupting the beauty industry with plastic-free solids that are engineered for maximum potency and super performance with zero harm to the planet, giving you transformational hair and skin health, shinier, stronger hair and long-term hair happiness. In April 2023 superzero will launch on sephora.com and undergo a comprehensive upgrade in products and packaging that will further its unique positioning. Engineered for direct application on your hair and scalp, superzero's luxurious hair care products deliver the brand's bespoke 360 Triflex Complex to help nurture your biome, strengthen your bonds with bond building technology, and boost hair to new levels of health and shine, using clinically proven biotech botanicals that perfectly match your hair's personality. By delivering the complex in a solid, superzero offers not only the world's only complete hair care system in bar form; it also delivers 5 times the concentration of clinically-proven actives and nutrients compared to prestige liquid hair care products - applied exactly where you need them most. The brand is 100% plastic-free, microplastic-free, silicone-free, fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and carbon neutral. All packaging is 100% recyclable.

