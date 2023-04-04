Registration Now Open for Integrate23 and Zuken Innovation World (ZIW)

Hall of Fame Speaker, Dan Thurmon, to Deliver Keynote Address

BLACKSBURG, Va. and WESTFORD, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuken Vitech and Zuken USA are proud to announce that registration is now open for their upcoming co-located events Integrate23 and Zuken Innovation World (ZIW). The conference will take place from June 5-8, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will feature keynote speaker Dan Thurmon. The agenda includes more than 90 classes covering model-based systems engineering, electrical and electronic design, and the latest innovations in digital engineering. Additionally, the combined events offer new experiences, such as a systems architecture and modeling competition and an E3.series software professional certification.

Dan Thurmon is a renowned motivational speaker and coach who has helped organizations move confidently through change and transformation. He has delivered thousands of presentations across six continents for audiences – including world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, educators, and even troops on the frontlines of battle in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is known for his ability to inspire and motivate audiences with his engaging and humorous style. Thurmon will deliver the keynote address on June 6, ensuring an engaging and energetic start to the event.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this event and are looking forward to a great turnout," said Bob Potock, Vice President of Marketing for Zuken USA. "With such an impressive lineup of speakers and events, we are confident this conference will be a valuable experience for everyone who attends."

The conference will also feature a systems architecture and modeling competition open to students and professionals alike. This competition provides a unique opportunity for individuals and teams of up to three to exhibit their skills and creativity in designing and constructing a systems solution for a real-world problem.

Registration and exhibit sales are now open. $399 Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time. Attendees must register before April 21 to take advantage of this special offer.

For more information about the conference and to register, visit https://www.integrate23.com.

About Zuken Vitech

For more than 30 years, Zuken Vitech has delivered innovative, industry-leading solutions which provide the tools and insight required to define, develop, and manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public companies, and universities across the globe. Zuken Vitech's GENESYS™ software embraces the holistic aspects of systems engineering, unlike siloed approaches and products that mask critical context and system interactions. Vitech solutions enable teams to clearly capture and address system concerns, from problem identification through requirements, architecture, and test in an integrated model, managing the critical interrelationships to guarantee consistency and design integrity. The result is a team empowered to engineer with confidence, free to focus on creativity, innovation, and analysis to effectively deliver against stakeholder needs. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.

