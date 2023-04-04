LEORON Brings First Arabic Language Educational Programs to edX

LEORON and edX launch six Professional Certificate programs in Arabic on business-critical topics

LANHAM, Md. and DUBAI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEORON, a leading corporate training company in the EMEA region, today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) to offer the first-ever Professional Certificate programs in the Arabic language on the edX platform. LEORON's partnership with edX begins with the launch of six Professional Certificate programs on edX.org, including human resources, strategic procurement, business process optimization, change management, financial modeling, and governance, risk, and compliance.

Enrollment for all programs is open for learners today at https://www.edx.org/school/leoron .

"We're pleased to announce this partnership with edX and add another dimension of service to our learners. The demand for Arabic language courses is something we are keen to accommodate as our edtech portfolio continues to grow," said LEORON Chairman Arben Jusufi. "The collaboration with edX will ensure we are able to offer a diverse selection of technology-based learning solutions with the added benefit of being placed among the world's most renowned educational institutes."

Professional Certificate programs are a series of courses designed to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. As companies in the Middle East look to address a shortage of workers with specialized skills, offerings like Professional Certificate programs play an important role in training and development that drive innovation and impact across the region.

"Partnering with LEORON to launch the first Professional Certificate programs in Arabic on edX is an exciting milestone as we continue to expand our international reach through partnerships and collaborations that meet the specific needs of learners and corporations in high growth regions, including EMEA," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "As we continue to see demand for high-quality learning experiences that directly address the digital and human skills gap, content like these new Professional Certificate programs from LEORON will be essential in meeting the needs of both learners and employers on a global scale."

With proven expertise in EMEA and a mission to boost the competitiveness of their clients worldwide through continuous learning, LEORON works with companies across the region to increase the competency levels of their employees through top-quality training and development solutions delivered by unrivaled global experts and facilitated by the best training managers in the industry.

About LEORON

LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1200+ programs annually, while 25,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region.

We support our valued clients with a wide range of services, including Training Needs Analysis, Competency Development and Assessment, and custom-built e-Learning solutions that cater to specific industries and knowledge areas. Explore our extensive training offering at leoron. com .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

