Laura Geller Beauty Sheds Light on The Invisible Woman

Ali Wentworth partners with Laura Geller Beauty for its annual National Mature Women's Day campaign

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the makeup brand leader in celebrating beauty later in life, is excited to unveil its 2023 campaign for National Mature Women's Day (April 9) created in partnership with actress, author, and producer, Ali Wentworth.

The film, "The Invisible Woman", showcases Wentworth at a crowded bar as she describes the universal experience of feeling invisible for women after 40. In several instances, she tries to engage in conversation with people around her but nobody seems to notice her presence, with attention either fixated on much younger or older women. In turn, Wentworth reminds the audience that middle-aged women are the backbone of society – they are executives, creators, moms, and more. Acknowledging the confidence that should come with age, she applies Laura Geller lipstick and goes back into the bar, and we see those who were ignoring her before, mesmerized by her presence.

"We created National Mature Women's Day to celebrate women over 40 and we are thrilled to partner with Ali who was able to bring her special brand of comedy and insightfulness to the middle-aged experience." says veteran makeup artist and brand founder Laura Geller. "This holiday is very symbolic of our mission as we focus on creating a space for mature women where they are not ignored but celebrated for who they are."

"I'm excited to partner with Laura Geller Beauty, a brand that has been at the forefront of groundbreaking campaigns which make you really think about the notions of ageism," says Wentworth. "Women over 40 are running the show every single day from homes to boardrooms and are yet often made to feel invisible in society. It's time we change that."

Since its inception, Laura Geller Beauty has championed the value of mature beauty — born out of Laura's devotion to creating makeup for real women. Over the past few years, Laura Geller has partnered with Bethenny Frankel and Paulina Porizkova to create groundbreaking campaigns and made the bold decision to exclusively feature women over 40 in all of its marketing and social media messaging.

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 25 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone. Geller's best-selling Spackle® primer collection, signatyre baked makeup and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, and select specialty beauty stores.

About Ali Wentworth: A multi-talented performer, Ali Wentworth brings a wealth of experience to all her endeavors. She created, wrote and starred in Lionsgate's "Nightcap," on the Pop network. She also created, starred in and executive-produced the critically acclaimed Starz series HEAD CASE. Film credits include "It's Complicated," "Jerry Maguire", 'Office Space" and "Trial and Error." Wentworth is the host of "Go Ask Ali" a podcast for Shondaland Audio and iHeart, currently in its third season. Wentworth is the host ABC's "The Parent Test," a new unscripted series based on an Australian model that follows 12 families as they are run through various situations premiering. She recently launched BedBy8, a production company alongside her husband George Stephanopoulos and Alyssa Mastromonoco. BedBy8 focuses on scripted television projects, limited series, and documentaries. Wentworth is also a four-time "New York Times" bestselling author.

