Clearwater Analytics Promotes Scott Erickson to Chief Revenue Officer

BOISE, Idaho, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Scott Erickson has been appointed as the Company's first Chief Revenue Officer. He will now oversee Clearwater's sales efforts in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. With an 18-year track record of driving Clearwater's growth including roles in services, product strategy, and sales, Erickson will continue to lead the Company's market share expansion, now across all regions.

"I can think of no one more deserving of the title Chief Revenue Officer than Scott, given his expertise and exceptional track record of growing the Clearwater platform," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "On the heels of a number of large wins in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Clearwater's strategy of bringing global asset managers, insurers and corporations of all sizes on to a single SaaS platform has proven very transformative and effective. While each geography and industry presents unique accounting and regulatory reporting needs, our platform addresses all our clients' needs, whether it's managing yield, risk or complying with local and global regulations. Given the similarities we've seen across our target clients and the global nature of their portfolios, we believe a global approach best serves our clients and allows us to capture even more market share throughout 2023 and beyond."

Given the strategic importance of Europe, the Company has continued to build out the leadership team in the region. Brian Slattery, who led the effort to make Clearwater the leading platform in the North American insurance market has relocated to London. He will lead our efforts in the Northern European market. The Company recently appointed Josef Sommeregger, a former leader at SimCorp, to lead the DACH region. These proven leaders are paired with Thomas van Cauwelaert, regional head for France and Sai Perry, Head of Solutions across Europe. In their drive to modernize the investment accounting and reporting infrastructure across the region, this team will report directly to Erickson.

"I look forward to working with our team to demonstrate that only our innovative, single-instance SaaS technology platform has the power to drive real, long-term improvements," said Erickson. "I'm immensely proud of our customer-first approach – I truly believe we are better together, am humbled by the team's trust, and honored to take on this new challenge."

Since joining Clearwater in 2005, Erickson has successfully led multiple Clearwater departments, first as Director of Client Services, then as Director of Product Management, and as Director of Sales. In 2022, he served as President, Americas and New Markets, ensuring the success of partnerships with some of Clearwater's largest clients including J.P. Morgan, Aegon Asset Management, Avallis Investments, and Asia Capital Insurance, all while leading the charge to create new products like Clearwater LPx, Clearwater Prism, and more. In December 2022, he added the Asia Pacific regions to his portfolio and with this change today, he will have global responsibility for sales.

Following three years of dedicated service to Clearwater, Gayatri Raman has decided to resign from her position as President of Europe to focus on her family. "Gayatri's work was instrumental in positioning the Company for continued growth. On behalf of the Board and the management team, I want to thank Gayatri for her contributions and service and wish her all the best," added Sahai.

