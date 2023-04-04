Celebrity Chef Damaris Phillips Partners with the Kentucky Derby to Help Fans Create the Ultimate Race Day Experience At Home

'Kentucky Derby At Home' Will Feature Authentic Recipes and a chance to win the ultimate Derby Party experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Churchill Downs Racetrack announced today a partnership with Louisville native and celebrity chef Damaris Phillips, to celebrate 'Kentucky Derby At Home' and help derby enthusiasts around the world create the ultimate race day celebration.

To kick off the partnership, Damaris curated an at-home menu of authentic Derby dishes to celebrate the culinary traditions of the Kentucky Derby. Derby fans can also enter the 'Kentucky Derby at Home' giveaway for a chance to win the ultimate viewing party with catering inspired by Damaris' menu.

"Food is such an important part of the Derby experience and I'm excited to share some of its flavors and authentic charm with those celebrating outside the track so they can enjoy the fun and tradition of the Kentucky Derby in their own way," said celebrity chef, Damaris Phillips. "As a Louisville native, the Kentucky Derby has always been very special to me and having the opportunity to help fans celebrate the iconic event at home is an honor."

Menu

This year's Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu, created by television personality, Damaris Phillips, is filled with flavorful, easy-to-make recipes that pay homage to the culinary traditions of the Kentucky Derby. From the Mint Julep Cucumber Salad and Fried Chicken Salad Sandwiches to the Kentucky Butter Cake and Bourbon Ball Milkshake, Damaris' recipes will make it easier than ever for fans to travel by tastebud to the racetrack on Derby day. Full menu recipes can be found at the link here: kentuckyderby.com/derbyathome.

Kentucky Derby at Home Experience

The Kentucky Derby will host a nationwide giveaway where fans can enter for a chance to win: catering for 20, official derby party merchandise, designer derby host hats, Vineyard Vines host outfits, TwinSpires racing voucher, and potential NBC live look in. To enter the Kentucky Derby At Home Experience go to kentuckyderby.com/derbyathome.

For more 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' Inspiration, visit kentuckyderby.com/derbyathome.

The Kentucky Derby 149 At-Home Menu

Crafted by Damaris Phillips

Bourbon Ranch Wedge

Mint Julep Cucumber Salad

Benedictine and Spring Veggie Tart

Fried Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Country Ham and Pepper Jelly Crostini

Kentucky Butter Cake

Bourbon Ball Milkshake

About Damaris Phillips

Damaris Phillips is a celebrity chef and Food Network host known for her modern twists on Southern and Classic Comfort Foods. After formal culinary training, Damaris continued her education in restaurant kitchens from New York to Seattle, Kentucky to Louisiana working under acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs to hone her skills. Currently, Damaris is the host of Outrageous Pumpkins and can be seen on several other shows on the Food Network, including Guy's Grocery Games, Beat Bobby Flay, Summer Baking Championship, and Big Bad Budget Battle. She is a regular on The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Good Morning America. Her newest show Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy introduced audiences to Southern Vegetarian meals. In 2019 she co-founded Bluegrass Supper Club, a designer picnic company that celebrates Kentucky farmers, harvests, and culture. Her first cookbook, Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy was released in October 2017. Her second cookbook, Gussied Up is set to release in the winter of 2024.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses™" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports™," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 7, 2022. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

