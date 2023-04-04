Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Quality First Insurance, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of La Vista, Nebraska-based Quality First Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Quality First Insurance is an insurance agency serving health care and senior living facilities in Nebraska and its surrounding states. Kathy Mock and her team will relocate to Gallagher's Omaha office under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Quality First Insurance is a highly regarded firm whose expertise in senior living will enhance our capabilities in this market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Kathy and her associates to Gallagher."

