WiMi Builds An Immersive Multi-Source Information Fusion-Based Interactive Holographic System

BEIJING, April 3, 2023 -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the construction of an immersive multi-source information fusion-based interactive holographic system.

Multi-source information fusion can obtain higher-quality information, a functional simulation of the human brain's integrated processing of complex problems. The system can eliminate the noise and outliers in the input information for the redundancy of multi-source details. On the other hand, multi-source information is complementary and can be used to obtain valuable information relevant to practical applications and maximize the complete description.

As a cutting-edge technology of the times, holographic technology combines simulation technology with computer graphics, human-machine interface, sensing, and multimedia to build virtual scenes. The integration of its presented 3D images with the actual physical world is achieved in an almost transparent interface, so it has a strong sense of reality and presence. It can create disruptive experiences, realize virtual interactions across time and space, and create real live communication.

The system is capable of communicating across time and space and creating a technological system that enables a virtual natural environment to act on the human body and generate a variety of sensory and physical responses. The system implements perceptual systems such as visual, auditory, and tactile immersion and behavioral systems such as orientation, language immersion, and expression system immersion.

The applications of WiMi's systems can be divided into the individual consumer market and the enterprise market. The former includes immersive multimedia, digital games, and other experiences, while the latter mainly has exhibition, medical, architecture, education, tourism, and different scenarios. Continuously exploring and expanding the commercialization of interactive holographic immersion systems based on multi-source information fusion will be the direction of WiMi's future efforts.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.