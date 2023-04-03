SPICE UP YOUR HOLIDAY SALES WITH DAWN FOODS' NEW GINGERBREAD CAKE DONUT MIX FOR 2023

Dawn's new just-add-water mix provides a labor-saving holiday option for bakers this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Foods, a leading global manufacturer of bakery ingredients and distributor, has announced the launch of its new Majestic Gingerbread Cake Donut Mix for the 2023 holiday season. The new mix offers bakery, donut shop, and in-store bakery customers an easy way to spice up seasonal sales with a favorite consumer flavor.

With a blend of warm spices that includes cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and allspice, gingerbread is an ideal flavor for the winter and holiday season. According to a 2023 Datassentials Seasonality Report, gingerbread is the second most popular seasonal winter breakfast pastry flavor and is at least 10X more likely to be on the menu during winter months, making it an excellent choice for bakeries' Limited Time Offers (LTOs).

Dawn's new Majestic Gingerbread Cake Donut Mix is designed to simplify the process of creating gingerbread donuts, making it easy for bakery staff to just mix with water to create delicious donuts in minutes. The mix can be customized with Dawn's wide selection of icings, glazes, and holiday sprinkles to create unique and festive LTOs that drive sales and keep customers coming back all season long.

While many bakeries are planning their holiday menu now, Dawn is encouraging bakers to speak with their U.S and Canada sales representatives to express interest in pre-booking the mix before June 1. Limited quantities will be available for order in October.

"Dawn wants to make the hectic holiday time for bakers a little easier by offering a top consumer-trending flavor donut mix that adds a festive touch to their holiday menus," said Allison Hornev, Director of Portfolio Innovation at Dawn Foods. "By pre-booking orders for the mix, our customers can mark one more thing off their to-do lists and focus on other tasks that need their attention. Our Gingerbread donut mix is a simple solution that helps make the season a little less stressful."

To further help bakeries bring this flavor to life, Dawn's expert Technical Sales Representatives are available to help optimize performance, recipe test, and train staff to ensure a successful LTO campaign.

To learn more about the new Majestic Gingerbread Cake Donut Mix, visit DawnFoods.com/GingerbreadDonut.

ABOUT DAWN FOODS

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. As the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day, Dawn Foods is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 3,500 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products, and its culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

