RMTS Engages with OptMyCare to Deploy Precision Analytics to Augment Their Risk Assessment and Mitigation Process

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RMTS LLC, one of the largest managing general underwriters nationwide and OptMyCare Inc., a healthcare predictive and descriptive analytics SaaS platform that provides risk stratification and mitigation outputs to risk-bearing entities, announced their partnership to better predict risk with high accuracy in members at risk for high dollar claims. This powerful combination will use advanced data analytics powered by machine learning and clinical expertise to identify patients who are at high risk for disease progression and high-cost claims. Health care technology leader and former CEO and Chairman of HMS (acquired by Gainwell technologies), Bill Lucia, commented that partnerships like these are essential to improving risk management.

"Incorporating OptMyCare's solution into our platform will further increase our available resources and allow us to stay well informed about potentially high-risk individuals and groups," said Carmine Franca, SVP of Underwriting at RMTS. We are excited to see how this product makes a difference for our clients."

"This relationship will add to our risk stratification and predictive capabilities and integrate into RMTS' workflow serving to maximize predictive accuracies" said Dr. Saravanan Bala, CEO of OptMyCare.

About RMTS

Formed in 1986, RMTS has grown its business by strengthening its relationship with clients across several service lines including medical stop loss, group captive reinsurance and claims administration. They bring together industry expertise and a strategic approach to create a policy that meets client needs across several markets. They are industry veterans dedicated to providing dependable service and strategic solutions to our clients.

About OptMyCare

OptMyCare is a cloud-based descriptive and predictive analytics SaaS product with precision prescriptive solutions at a member level for all risk-bearing entities. OptMyCare developed the first-in-market solution that identifies and stratifies all healthcare conditions while identifying emerging risk and cost with high accuracy, enabling risk-bearing entities to prioritize workforce and decrease disease progression.

