LAIVLY WINS BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE GROUP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR ITS GENERATIVE AI AND AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

WINNIPEG, MB, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Laivly, a market leader in generative AI and automation for contact centers, has been named a winner by the Business Intelligence Group in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . The awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Laivly was honored for its configurable platform, which creates a powerful and intuitive artificial intelligence layer for existing contact center tech stacks and tools.

Laivly is part of the emerging class of CX technology that combines AI and automation with live agents to unlock the full value of human connection in customer care. (CNW Group/Lailvly) (PRNewswire)

Laivly enables brands to use the revolutionary power of generative AI to automate complex contact types that previously could only be facilitated by live agents; instead, Laivly handles them with a digital worker the company calls SIDD. The platform provides seamless and secure connectivity between the customer, live agents and the digital worker to handle all contact types, including voice, chats, emails, and SMS messages – while also supporting back office and manual tasks.

Leveraging generative AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation, Laivly gives the contact center industry a transformational new ability to support agents in their day-to-day tasks and improve both the agent and customer experience. It also removes many of the technical barriers and challenges inherent to the contact center space and other solutions.

"At Laivly, we've long known the impact artificial intelligence could have on the contact center space, and we set out to apply the technology in thoughtful ways that benefitted the industry," said Jeff Fettes, CEO and founder of Laivly. "It's an honor to be recognized for the difference we're making with our approach to AI solutions."

"We are so proud to name Laivly as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Laivly was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

To learn more about Laivly and its generative AI and enterprise automation platform, please visit laivly.com .

About Laivly

Laivly is part of the emerging class of CX technology that combines AI and automation with live agents to unlock the full value of human connection in customer care. By seamlessly connecting with existing contact center tools and systems (no API required), Laivly adds a powerful and intuitive artificial intelligence layer to the customer service agent's desktop, empowering them to make faster decisions, speedier resolutions, smarter appeasements, and perfectly on-brand responses.

Led by a team of experienced contact center veterans, Laivly grew out of the unique needs and challenges of customer service programs. Laivly works with the world's most influential brands to improve the customer experience by focusing on the agent experience. Laivly is a privately held company based in Winnipeg, Canada. Follow Laivly on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or learn more at https://www.laivly.com .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lailvly