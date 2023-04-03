INX is First to Convert Traditional Stock Shares of Public Company to Fully-Regulated Tokenized Shares

Ground-Breaking Collaboration With Greenbriar Capital Corp. Enables Shareholders the Option To Tokenize Shares and List Trading on INX.One Platform for Digital Assets

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, in partnership with Greenbriar Capital Corp. ( GEBRF on the US OTC) ( GRB on the Toronto Venture Exchange, TSXV), a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy, announced today that it will facilitate and list the GEBRF traditional shares as the first regulated tokenized shares of a publicly traded company. Through this landmark collaboration, traditional stock certificates of Greenbriar Capital will now be able to be represented in a digital format and move seamlessly back and forth between traditional exchanges, like OTC and TSXV, and a digital Alternative Trading System (ATS) like INX.

"By working with an existing transfer agent, INX and Greenbriar are able to offer a fully-regulated, secure and direct pathway for financial markets to unlock another source of possible liquidity through the INX ecosystem," said Itai Avneri, Deputy CEO & COO of INX. "As the first digital asset platform to achieve regulatory approval to raise capital, issue security tokens and trade both security tokens and digital currencies, it's an exciting next step for INX to offer the first tokenized shares of a publicly traded company to both U.S. and international investors. It also marks a significant inflection point in the maturity of the digital economy and we expect to see more public companies, U.S. or international, take their business digital, either in the form of tokenized shares, digital ADR or digital bonds, now and in the near future."

The tokenized version of the Greenbriar shares will be subject to the same benefits afforded to the traditional shareholders, which includes voting rights and a share of the company's profits in the form of dividends. The tokenized shares are easily tradable since they can be bought and sold 24/7/365 on the INX.One digital asset platform. Plus, these shares, like all security tokens available on INX.One, are regulated securities, which provides full legal protection for investors.

"We are thrilled to be taking these essential steps to be the first public company in North America to have certain registered common shares alternatively listed as digital shares on the INX.One security token platform," said Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar Capital. "I am delighted to say, INX is a Finra approved platform merging investing and trading in security tokens, cryptocurrencies, and capital raise services all in one platform. Greenbriar deeply believes in the full democratization of investing. Rather than limiting the expansive opportunities of Greenbriar to just our existing 3,000 to 4,000 public shareholders, owning on average 8,000 to 9,000 common shares each; through digitization we can dramatically increase access and the number of public token holders - providing ownership opportunities to everyone in the worldwide security token ecosystem. All security tokens digitized from registered common shares will have full voting and dividend rights."

INX continues to establish a path toward a more responsible and innovative digital economy for U.S. and international investors. Specifically, the INX.One platform sets a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets, while simultaneously providing the necessary regulatory guardrails through close collaboration with U.S. and global regulators.

In 2021, INX became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $84 million in gross proceeds from over 7,250 retail and institutional investors. 92.9 million INX Tokens were sold in the IPO. INX continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide.

For more information about INX, visit https://www.inx.co/. T okenization is not available to Canadian residents.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies.

With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading ESG Alternative Asset developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

