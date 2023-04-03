HOT 97 SUMMER JAM RETURNS TO NEW YORK AFTER TWO DECADES WITH BLOCKBUSTER LINEUP

CARDI B, GLORILLA, ICE SPICE, COI LERAY AND THE LOX, AND MANY MORE TO PERFORM AT HOT 97'S SUMMER JAM AND CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOT 97, the New York-based global culture-setting hip-hop brand, unveils the lineup and details for the 2023 HOT 97 Summer Jam. After over 20 years, the iconic hip-hop music festival is back in New York at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY boasting a star-studded lineup with headliner Cardi B and some of the hottest names in hip-hop. Joining Cardi B on stage will be GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lil TJay, and more. The LOX will also hit the stage to salute the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Tickets officially go on sale April 8th at 10:00 AM EST at hot97.com/summerjam and Ticketmaster . American Express® Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets before the general public April 4th 10:00 AM – April 6th 10:00 PM. Download the HOT 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets, exclusive content, and hip-hop news and updates. The highly anticipated 2023 HOT 97 Summer Jam will offer two stages featuring some of the biggest names in hip-hop, while putting a spotlight on the recent rise of women to the forefront of the hip-hop movement. The Main Stage performers include Cardi B, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lil TJay, Lola Brooke, and a number of exciting, surprise guest performances, which will make the night even more unforgettable. The show will also feature a dynamic performance by legendary group, The LOX, celebrating 50 epic years of hip-hop and culture.

"HOT 97's Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to NY for hip hop's 50th anniversary." says Bradford Tobin, President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

In addition to the main event, the Warner Records Stage at HOT 97 Summer Jam will kick off the afternoon pre-show with host French Montana and feature some of the hottest emerging artists including, NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert and TQ. From the Main Stage to the Warner Records Stage, the star-studded music celebration is guaranteed to be one of the best Summer Jams thus far.

"The show is all about bringing hip-hop's biggest stars to the stage and we are honored to have New York's own, Cardi B, as our headliner this year. I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women's dominance over the airwaves this year." TT Torrez, Multi-Media Personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations.

Listeners can get more details about this year's lineup and the Hip Hop 50th anniversary on the HOT 97 app, which allows them to enjoy the hottest hip-hop station and all of its amazing content from anywhere in the world. The app keeps fans up to date on the culture with breaking news, exclusive articles, video content, features from Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Nessa Funk Flex, TT Torrez, and other HOT 97 personalities, as well as access to a library of podcasts including Summer Jam Through the Years, Ebro in the Morning, and Tap in with TT.

"This year we reimagined Summer Jam in order to make sure it stays fresh, while still bringing the talent and excitement our fans expect," added Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer. Anticipation for the show is illustrated by a number of partners that have already signed on to sponsor the 2023 HOT 97 Summer Jam, including Smirnoff, Black Girl Sunscreen and Warner Records as the pre-show sponsor, among others.

ABOUT HOT 97 : (WQHT 97.1FM) HOT 97 is the world's first all hip-hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over 20 years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on-air talent, such as Ebro in the Morning with Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Nessa and Funk Flex, as well as being a premier source for Hip-Hop music and culture. The redesigned HOT 97 website and the new HOT 97 app are go-to destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts, and music videos. For more information, please visit www.HOT97.com , and follow us on facebook.com/HOT97official , twitter.com/HOT97 , instagram.com/HOT97 and youtube.com/HOT97 .

Summer Jam will be produced by Carl Freed and Trevanna Entertainment.

