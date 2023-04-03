BONDIBOOST ANNOUNCES TOMMY BUCKETT AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

DOUBLE BAY, Australia, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondiBoost, the Australian-made line of clean haircare and wellness products, announced today the appointment of renowned hairstylist, Tommy Buckett as its U.S. brand ambassador. Buckett currently serves as the lead stylist at Marie Robinson Salon in New York City, in addition to his extensive editorial and celebrity work with notable talent including Elisabeth Moss, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sadie Sink, Nina Dobrev, and more.

BondiBoost U.S. Brand Ambassador Tommy Buckett (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, BondiBoost embraces Australian values, promoting effortless yet effective professional quality products. Crafted with natural and vegan ingredients, each BondiBoost offering, from shampoos and conditioners to masks and styling products, nourishes the scalp and each individual strand of hair for maximum strength, length and reduced breakage.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tommy Buckett as our brand ambassador," said Brian Orr, Global President at BondiBoost. "He embodies what it means to be part of the BondiBoost community – a positive and supportive partner who is helping everyone find the right haircare products to fit their needs and shift the stigma around common hair health concerns."

In his new role, Buckett will consult with BondiBoost on current and future product portfolios and offer ongoing expert guidance and education on hair and scalp health, care, treatments, and tips. He will also be integrated into external communications efforts including email marketing and social media.

"I've tried a lot of hair products throughout my career, but when I used BondiBoost for the first time, I could instantly tell they were unique from what is currently on the market," said Tommy Buckett. "I'm honored to join the brand and look forward to bringing my knowledge and passion for beauty and haircare to the BondiBoost community."

For additional information on BondiBoost, visit www.BondiBoost.com.

ABOUT BONDIBOOST

Meet Australia's miracle haircare brand, BondiBoost, inspired by the iconic Bondi Beach, offering high quality, fresh and innovative hair health solutions for every hair need. As hair scientists and Bondi locals, BondiBoost combined the brand's years of advanced study and expertise with its rich, super-nourishing, often called miraculous Australian ingredients, and created something of a hair and scalp revolution. Formulated using Aloe Vera, carefully selected essential oils, antioxidants, and nourishing oils that care for each strand of hair while depositing powerful good-for-you ingredients directly to the scalp, BondiBoost systems maximize strength, length and reduce breakage for thicker, healthier-looking hair. All products are vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens, silicones, sulphates, and other adverse ingredients.

ABOUT TOMMY BUCKETT

Distinguished hairstylist Tommy Buckett has worked with celebrity talent for countless cover/fashion shoots, national TV shows, red carpet, and press events. He built his reputation on making the most discerning clients feel their best. From effortless cuts to brushed-out red-carpet, Tommy Buckett has become widely known for his ability to accentuate a client's natural hair texture perfectly.

BondiBoost logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BondiBoost