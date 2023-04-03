Aviation.One Fund Launches, Seeks Investors

MESA, Ariz., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation.One is excited to announce its launch and is now actively seeking investors to participate in the unique opportunities offered by this Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF). The fund leverages the expertise of seasoned professionals in aviation, real estate, operations and asset management to optimize returns on investments.

A Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) is an investment vehicle that provides tax benefits for individuals and companies who invest in economically distressed areas known as Qualified Opportunity Zones. By participating in a QOF, investors have the potential to defer, reduce or even eliminate capital gains taxes and utilize additional tax incentives.

Aviation.One's vision is to establish itself as a leader in aviation services, delivering outstanding value to both customers and investors. The fund aims to accomplish this by expanding its offerings in AOG (aircraft on ground) support, jet maintenance, jet management and charter businesses.

Located in Mesa, Arizona, Falcon Field Airport serves as the anchor of the Falcon District Opportunity Zone. With a growing demand for aircraft maintenance, charter operation, and infrastructure, Aviation.One is strategically developing three synergistic business segments to provide comprehensive aviation services: aircraft maintenance, charter services and real estate assets. Our team of experienced professionals is fully committed to maximizing investor returns and contributing to the economic growth of the Falcon District Opportunity Zone.

At the heart of Aviation.One's operations are two state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot hangars to accommodate a wide range of aircraft maintenance and storage needs and a 4,000 square foot operations center. Falcon Field Airport features runways large enough to accommodate any business jet, ensuring seamless access and flexibility for our clients. In addition to our main location, we have a satellite facility in Scottsdale, and mobile maintenance vans for on-site support to further enhance our service capabilities. Aviation.One prides itself on its small, tightly-knit team, which cumulatively possesses roughly a century of combined aircraft maintenance experience. This wealth of expertise enables the company to provide unparalleled service and support, bolstering our goal of quickly becoming a key provider in the aviation services industry.

With its strategic location and innovative approach, Aviation.One is poised to make a significant impact on the aviation sector while supporting the economic development of the Falcon District Opportunity Zone community. Investors interested in learning more about the Aviation.One Fund and its offerings are encouraged to visit our website or contact our team for additional information.

