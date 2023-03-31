Garage Gym Reviews Launches Second Annual Fitness Most Wanted Awards

Recognizes the Most Innovative Products in Fitness This Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gym Reviews, the No. 1 fitness equipment review site in the country, launches its second annual Fitness Most Wanted Awards March 31 to celebrate the most innovative fitness products of 2023.

The GGR team leveraged their 20+ years of fitness experience as Olympic-level athletes, certified personal trainers, nutrition experts, and equipment reviewers to put thousands of products to the test.

From strength and cardio equipment to workout programs and supplements, the Fitness Most Wanted Awards break down which products are carrying their weight when it comes to creating what's next in the fitness industry.

"The 2023 Fitness Most Wanted Awards showcase this year's industry trailblazers," says Cooper Mitchell, founder of Garage Gym Reviews. "They represent the constant transformation that it takes to stay relevant in an industry that's always shifting."

This year's awards will launch Friday, March 31, on the Garage Gym Reviews website and YouTube channel. To get the latest, join the conversation on Instagram and Twitter .

Some of the top Fitness Most Wanted Awards include:

Most Surprising Piece of Equipment

Most Innovative Garage Gym Tool

Most Innovative Smart Home Gym

Most Innovative Band System

Most Innovative Storage Solution

Most Innovative Cardio App

About Garage Gym Reviews: Garage Gym Reviews is the leading review site for fitness equipment. We pride ourselves on providing unbiased, in-depth articles that cut through the marketing hype to help people decide whether a product is worth investing in or not. We offer the ability for users to build their own setup and show it off to our community, which is over 400K strong. Connect with Garage Gym Reviews at garagegymreviews.com or on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

