IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "In fiscal year 2022, our business execution was reflected as we generated approximately $100.35 million in revenue and approximately $4.75 million in gross profit. With the domestic business and markets resumption in an orderly manner as the pandemic is gradually under control in China, we expect that the market demand for our products will recover gradually. "
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
($ millions)
2021
2022
% Change
Revenues
45.05
21.37
-52.6 %
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
32.66
17.28
47.1 %
Light-Weight CMP**
7.00
3.77
46.1 %
Offset Printing Paper
2.97
-
-100.0 %
Tissue Paper Products
2.28
0.25
-88.9 %
Face Masks
0.15
0.06
-60.7 %
Gross profit
4.34
1.03
-76.3 %
Gross profit (loss) margin
9.6 %
4.8 %
-4.8pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
9.6 %
8.3 %
-1.3 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
12.2 %
10.3 %
-1.9 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
21.5 %
-
-
Tissue Paper Products***
-13.9 %
-315.2 %
-301.3 pp****
Face Masks
25.2 %
27.5 %
2.3 pp****
Operating income (loss)
1.95
-0.49
-125.2 %
Net income (loss)
4.16
-11.91
-386.6 %
EBITDA
8.66
3.77
-56.5 %
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.45
-1.19
-364.4 %
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
- Revenue decreased by 52.6% to approximately $21.37 million, primarily attributable to an decrease in sales volume of all categories of products and decrease in ASP of CMP.
- Gross profit decreased by 76.3% to approximately $1.03 million. Total gross margin decreased by 4.8 percentage point to 4.8%.
- Loss from operations was approximately $0.49 million, compared to operation income of approximately $1.95 million for the same period of last year.
- Net loss was approximately $11.91 million, or loss of $1.19 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of approximately $4.16 million, or earnings of $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") decreased by 56.5% to approximately $3.77million.
Revenue
For the fourth quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased by approximately $23.7 million, or 52.6%, to approximately $21.4 million from approximately $45.0 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in total revenue was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products and the decrease in ASP of CMP and offset printing paper.
The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively:
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2022
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
32,662
57,410
569
17,281
41,941
412
Light-Weight CMP
6,996
12,543
558
3,768
9,365
402
Offset Printing Paper
2,967
3,911
759
-
-
-
Tissue Paper Products
2,278
2,292
994
253
234
1,083
Total
44,903
76,156
590
21,302
51,540
413
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Face Masks
146
3,014
49
57
1,330
43
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by $18.6 million, or 46.9%, to approximately $21.1 million and accounted for 98.5 % of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $39.7 million, or 88.0% of total revenue, for the same period of last year. The Company sold 51,306 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $410/tonne in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 69,953 tonnes at an ASP of $567/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by approximately $15.4 million, or 47.1%, to approximately $17.3 million, resulting from sales of 41,941 tonnes at an ASP of $412/tonne, during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately$32.7 million, resulting from sales of 57,410 tonnes at an ASP of $569/tonne, for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by approximately $3.2 million, or 46.1%, to approximately $3.8 million, resulting from sales of 9,365 tonnes at an ASP of $402/tonne for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $7.0 million, resulting from sales of 12,543 tonnes at an ASP of $558/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the three months ended December 31, 2022, due to COVID-19, offset printing paper was suspended in 2022. Revenue from offset printing paper was approximately $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, with 3,911 tonnes sold at an ASP of $759/tonne.
Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by $2.0 million, or 88.9%, to approximately $0.3 million, resulting from sales of 234 tonnes at an ASP of $1,083/tonne, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately$2.3million, resulting from sales of 2,292 tonnes at an ASP of $994/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from face masks decreased by $89,508, or 61.2%, to approximately $56,774 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $146,282 for the same period of 2021. The Company sold 1,330 thousand pieces of face masks for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3,014 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period of 2021.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales decreased by $20.3 million, or 49.9%, to approximately $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from approximately $40.7 million for the same period of last year. For paper products, overall cost of sales per tonne was $394 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $533 for the same period of last year. The decrease in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and decrease of material costs of CMP in the fourth quarter of 2022. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $378, $361, $nil and $4,494, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $514, $490, $596, and $1,132, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross profit was approximately $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compare to the gross profit of approximately$4.3 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 4.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 9.6% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 8.3%, 10.3%, n/a, -315.2% and 27.5%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 9.6%, 12.2%, 21.5%, -13.9% and 25.2%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.9million, or 36.4%, to approximately $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from approximately$2.4 million for the same period of last year.
Income (Loss) from Operations
Loss from operations was approximately $0.5million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 125.2%, from income from operations of approximately $2.0 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was -2.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating margin of 4.3% for the same period of last year.
Net Income (Loss)
Net loss was approximately $11.9 million, or $1.19 loss per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of $16.1 million, or 386.6%, from net income of approximately $4.2 million, or $0.45 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was approximately $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $8.7 million for the same period of last year.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
($ millions)
2021
2022
Net income (loss)
4.16
-11.91
Add: Income tax
0.60
11.87
Net interest expense
0.28
0.24
Depreciation and amortization
3.62
3.57
EBITDA
8.66
3.77
Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
($ millions)
2021
2022
% Change
Revenues
160.88
100.35
-37.62 %
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
111.08
82.30
-25.91 %
Light-Weight CMP**
23.43
16.43
-29.89 %
Offset Printing Paper
17.06
0
-100 %
Tissue Paper Products
8.77
1.36
-84.53 %
Face Masks
0.54
0.26
-52.1 %
Gross profit
11.02
4.75
-56.9 %
Gross profit (loss) margin
6.9 %
4.7 %
-2.2 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
6.3 %
7.4 %
1.1 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
8.7 %
9.4 %
0.7 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
18.2 %
-
-
Tissue Paper Products***
-14.3 %
-216.3 %
-202.1 pp****
Face Masks
19.2 %
26.1 %
6.9 pp****
Operating income (loss)
1.46
-5.30
-463.5 %
Net income
0.91
-16.57
-1930.0 %
EBITDA
22.94
10.96
-52.2 %
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.10
-1.66
-1,760.0 %
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
Revenue
For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenue decreased by $60.5 million, or 37.6%, to approximately $100.4 million from approximately$160.9 million for 2021. The decrease in total revenue was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper and the decrease in ASP of CMP.
The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively:
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2022
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
111,079
213,490
520
82,297
180,977
455
Light-Weight CMP
23,432
46,201
507
16,428
37,354
440
Offset Printing Paper
17,063
24,513
696
-
-
-
Tissue Paper Products
8,770
8,255
1,062
1,356
1,273
1,065
Total
160,344
292,459
548
100,082
219,604
456
Revenue
Volume
ASP ($/thousand pieces)
Revenue ($'000)
Volume
ASP ($/thousand pieces)
Face Masks
538
12,664
42
258
5,625
46
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP decreased by $35.8 million, or 26.6%, to approximately $98.7 million, and accounted for 98.4% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately$134.5 million, or 83.6% of total revenue for 2021. The Company sold 218,331tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $452/tonne in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 259,691tonnes at an ASP of $518/tonne in 2021.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by $28.8 million, or 25.9%, to approximately $82.3 million, resulting from sales of 180,977 tonnes at an ASP of $455/tonne during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to revenue of approximately$111.1 million, resulting from sales of 213,490 tonnes at an ASP of $520/tonne for 2021. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by $7.0 million, or 29.9%, to approximately$16.4 million, resulting from sales of 37,354 tonnes at an ASP of $440/tonne for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to revenue of approximately$23.4million, resulting from sales of 46,201tonnes at an ASP of $507/tonne for 2021.
Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the revenue of $17.1 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Due to COVID-19, our paper production was restricted and production of offset printing paper was suspended in 2022.
Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by $7.4 million, or 84.5%, to approximately $1.4 million, resulting from sales of 1,273 tonnes at an ASP of $1,065/tonne, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $8.8 million, resulting from sales of 8,255 tonnes at an ASP of $1,062/tonne for 2021.
Revenue from face masks decreased by $0.3 million, or 52.1%, to approximately $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $0.5 million for 2021. The Company sold 5,625 thousand pieces of face masks for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 12,664 thousand pieces of face masks for 2021.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales decreased by $54.2 million, or 36.1%, to approximately $95.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $149.9 million for 2021. The decrease in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the decreased sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and decreased material costs of CMP in the year ended December 31, 2022. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products were, $421, $398, $nil, and $3,370, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $487, $463, $570, and $1,214, respectively, for 2021.
Total gross profit decreased by $6.3 million, or 56.9%, to approximately $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $11.0 million for 2021. Overall gross margin decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 4.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 6.9% for 2021. Gross margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 7.4%, 9.4%, nil, -216.3% and 26.1%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 6.3%, 8.7%, 18.2%, 14.3% and 19.2%, respectively, for 2021.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses increased by $0.5 million, or 5.24%, to approximately $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $9.6 million for 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses was 10.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 5.9% for 2021.
Income (Loss) from Operations
Loss from operations decreased by $6.8 million, or 463.5% to approximately $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from income from operations of approximately $1.5 million for 2021. Operating loss margin was -5.3% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to operating margin of 0.9% for 2021.
Net Income (Loss)
Net loss decreased by $17.5 million, or 1930.0%, to approximately $16.6 million, or losses per basic and diluted share of $1.66, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of approximately $0.9 million, or earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.10 for 2021.
EBITDA
EBITDA decreased by $12.0 million, or 52.2%, to approximately $11.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $22.9 million for 2021.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
($ millions)
2021
2022
Net income (loss)
0.91
-16.57
Add: Income tax
5.55
11.71
Net interest expense
1.12
1.03
Depreciation and amortization
15.36
14.79
EBITDA
22.94
10.96
Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including loan from credit union) of approximately $9.5 million, $11.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively, compared to approximately $11.2 million, $13.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively, at the end of 2021.
Net accounts receivable was approximately $0.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $4.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Net inventory was approximately $2.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $5.8 million at the end of 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had current assets of approximately $47.2 million and current liabilities of approximately $17.6 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $29.6 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $55.5 million and current liabilities of approximately $20.4 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $35.1 million at the end of 2021.
Net Cash provided by operating activities was approximately $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately $2.4 million for 2021. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $25.1 million for 2021. Net cash used in financing activities was approximately $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of approximately $34.2 million for 2021.
Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: https://www.itpackaging.cn/.
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and bank balances
$
9,524,868
$
11,201,612
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $881,878 and $69,053 as of December
-
4,868,934
Inventories
2,872,622
5,844,895
Prepayments and other current assets
27,207,127
25,796,640
Due from related parties
7,561,858
7,804,068
Total current assets
47,166,475
55,516,149
Prepayment on property, plant and equipment
1,031,502
43,446,210
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
672,722
-
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
1,939,970
2,286,459
Property, plant, and equipment, net
151,569,898
126,587,428
Value-added tax recoverable
2,066,666
2,430,277
Deferred tax asset non-current
-
11,268,679
Total Assets
$
204,447,233
$
241,535,202
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
5,598,311
$
5,958,561
Current portion of long-term loans
4,835,884
6,838,465
Lease liability
224,497
210,161
Accounts payable
5,025
10,255
Advance from customers
-
39,694
Due to related parties
727,462
727,433
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
165,986
291,206
Other payables and accrued liabilities
5,665,558
5,250,539
Income taxes payable
417,906
1,108,038
Total current liabilities
17,640,629
20,434,352
Long-term loans
4,204,118
2,980,065
Deferred gain on sale-leaseback
52,314
155,110
Lease liability - non-current
579,997
152,233
Derivative liability
646,283
2,063,534
Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Company of
23,123,341
25,785,294
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per share, 10,065,920 and 9,915,920
10,066
9,916
Additional paid-in capital
89,172,771
89,016,921
Statutory earnings reserve
6,080,574
6,080,574
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(7,514,540)
10,496,168
Retained earnings
93,575,021
110,146,329
Total stockholders' equity
181,323,892
215,749,908
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
204,447,233
$
241,535,202
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
100,352,434
$
160,881,720
Cost of sales
(95,598,238)
(149,864,161)
Gross Profit
4,754,196
11,017,559
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(10,058,723)
(9,558,190)
(Loss) Income from Operations
(5,304,527)
1,459,369
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
24,264
38,766
Subsidy income
-
198,530
Interest expense
(1,027,951)
(1,124,702)
Gain on acquisition
30,994
-
Gain (Loss) on derivative liability
1,417,251
5,880,526
(Loss) Income before Income Taxes
(4,859,969)
6,452,489
Provision for Income Taxes
(11,711,339)
(5,546,954)
Net (Loss) Income
(16,571,308)
905,535
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(18,010,708)
4,755,448
Total Comprehensive (Loss) Income
$
(34,582,016)
$
5,660,983
(Losses) Earnings Per Share:
Basic and Diluted (Losses) Earnings per Share
$
(1.66)
$
0.1
0
Outstanding – Basic and Diluted
9,972,788
9,133,440
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
(16,571,308)
$
905,535
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
14,788,036
15,358,452
(Gain) Loss on derivative liability
(1,417,251)
(5,880,526)
Gain on acquisition
(30,992)
-
(Recovery from) for bad debts
843,779
33,480
Share-based compensation and expenses
156,000
-
Deferred tax
10,261,104
2,730,050
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3,750,196
(2,430,495)
Prepayments and other current assets
(3,976,010)
(8,350,716)
Inventories
2,554,072
(4,531,263)
Accounts payable
(4,496)
(589,371)
Advance from customers
(37,452)
(44,366)
Related parties
444,291
(785,097)
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
(103,683)
60,334
Other payables and accrued liabilities
677,840
254,966
Income taxes payable
(614,738)
832,946
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
10,719,388
(2,436,071)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(4,534,092)
(25,071,372)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
Acquisition of land
(6,364,439)
-
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(10,898,531)
(25,071,372)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net
-
41,837,553
Proceeds from short term bank loans
6,214,020
5,892,298
Proceeds from long term loans
59,195
-
Repayment of bank loans
(6,071,952)
(6,512,703)
Payment of capital lease obligation
(206,114)
(185,050)
Loan to a related party (net)
(874,745)
(6,838,274)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(879,596)
34,193,824
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(618,005)
372,794
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(1,676,744)
7,059,175
Cash, Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Year
11,201,612
4,142,437
Cash, Cash Equivalents - End of Year
$
9,524,868
$
11,201,612
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost
$
320,568
$
577,194
Cash paid for income taxes
$
2,049,911
$
1,970,984
