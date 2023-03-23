L Catterton Announces Strategic Partnership with Hunter Point Capital to Accelerate the Growth of its New Fund Platforms

Hunter Point Capital Makes Minority Investment in L Catterton

Bennett Goodman Appointed Strategic Credit Advisor to L Catterton, Bringing Deep Credit Expertise and Extensive Relationships in the Industry

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Hunter Point Capital ("HPC"). HPC has made a passive minority investment in L Catterton to accelerate the growth of its business, with a focus on its new fund platforms. In addition, Bennett Goodman, HPC's co-Founder and Executive Chairman, will serve as a Strategic Credit Advisor to L Catterton.

With a 34-year history, L Catterton has grown to be one of the largest investors focusing exclusively on the consumer sector, globally. Building on its mission to be the partner of choice to iconic consumer brands, L Catterton established three new fund platforms in 2023 – Private Credit, Impact, and RMB – to leverage its distinctive consumer insights and to increase the strength of the overall global platform.

HPC will support L Catterton's new initiatives by helping the firm develop its newest fund platforms, with a particular focus on the credit business. The L Catterton partnership will reinvest HPC's capital into the firm's funds, furthering the partners' long-standing commitment to support all fund platforms.

"For over three decades, we have remained true to our mission of partnering with leading management teams to build outstanding consumer brands around the world," said Scott Dahnke, Global co-CEO of L Catterton. "In pursuit of this quest, we seek to leverage our distinctive strengths as a consumer investor, deliver our high-standard of risk-adjusted returns, and most importantly, strengthen the platform in a way that 'raises all boats'. We are confident that our partnership with HPC will support these efforts and will help us to continue to create value for our portfolio companies and limited partners alike."

Michael Chu, Global co-CEO of L Catterton, added, "Through this partnership with Avi, Bennett, and the HPC team, we are accelerating our newly launched Private Credit platform, building on our reputation as the partner of choice for consumer businesses around the world. With his deep expertise in private credit markets, we're delighted to have the support of Bennett as Strategic Credit Advisor as we position the Private Credit platform for growth and continued success."

Avi Kalichstein, co-Founder and CEO of HPC, said, "We have long admired Scott, Michael, and L Catterton for delivering significant value to limited partners and portfolio companies over the course of more than three decades. L Catterton is in a league of its own and represents precisely the kind of world-class firm for which our strategic capital is intended. We look forward to adding value through HPC's suite of business-building services as L Catterton continues to expand its proven franchise across new products."

There will be no change in governance, investment process, or day-to-day management of L Catterton. LVMH's and Financière Agache's collective minority stake in L Catterton remains unchanged.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") is a leading independent investment firm seeking to provide capital solutions to alternative asset managers that are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe. HPC believes that being a strategic partner for growth to investment managers makes it a preferred choice for successful and promising GPs seeking tailored capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.hunterpointcapital.com.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $33 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

Media Contact:

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton

Managing Director, Firm Communications

media@lcatterton.com 203.742.5185

Hunter Point Capital

Joshua Rosen / Julia Cohen

Prosek Partners

pro-hunterpointcapital@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE L Catterton