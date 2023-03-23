Health-Ade Hits a Home Run for Gut Health as the Official Partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers

New Health-Ade take-anywhere Cans are now available in Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, launches a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, proudly joining the lineup of healthier food and beverage options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As the official non-alcoholic kombucha partner, Health-Ade's brand new 11.5 oz cans will be available in select flavors throughout Dodger Stadium.

This month Health-Ade expanded its offerings with a new line of cans in four fan-favorite kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate. Since 2012, Health-Ade has been providing great-tasting, probiotic-packed kombucha, and now, it's available in an even more convenient format. The move to add cans to the brand's famous 16 oz glass lineup responds to direct requests from their loyal consumers who love cans for their easy portability, recyclability, smaller serving size, and ease of meeting key refreshment occasions– like enjoying at the ball game! 55% of health & wellness-minded consumers are likely to choose a Health-Ade can over a soda, while 30.5% would choose it instead of alcohol.1

The perfect pairing to your Dodger Dog, Health-Ade's canned kombucha offerings are now available at Dodger Stadium at grab-and-go concessions (Pink Lady Apple and Passion-Fruit Tangerine), in suites (Pink Lady Apple), and incorporated into a special mocktail at the stadium's speakeasy bar. The partnership is a way to speak to both Los Angeles Dodger and baseball fans alike, highlighting how kombucha can be consumed as an everyday beverage, by everybody. It was also founded on an insight that increasingly, fans are looking for healthier swaps when they visit major landmarks like Dodger Stadium, or when they're at home, enjoying their favorite sports team.

"There is nothing quite like cracking open an ice cold can of something bubbly and refreshing and our new 11.5 oz Health-Ade cans let consumers do just that for the first time ever," says Charlotte Mostaed, Health-Ade Chief Marketing Officer. "Whether stocking up at home or sipping a can at the ballpark, Health-Ade cans deliver on both taste and gut healthy benefits. With Health-Ade, the days of trading off between something that tastes good or is good for you, are over."

Health-Ade wants to encourage consumers to pop open a can of Health-Ade Kombucha for a refreshing, better-for-you beverage that pairs well with everything: from ballpark nachos to breakroom lunches, fans can now enjoy Health-Ade in more ways.

Can't make it to Dodger Stadium? Health-Ade Kombucha cans are available online at health-ade.com and will soon be available at retailers like Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Target and Walmart as single serves and in four packs nationwide.

Available online in 12-pack: $39.95

Available in stores: Single cans for $2.99 each, 4 packs for $10.99 each.

For more information, visit www.health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics.

