The Genie Company Launches a New Addition to the BenchSentry Family of Products

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company is pleased to announce the newest addition to our portfolio of package protection products, the BenchSentry® package delivery box, an economical solution to the growing package theft problem.

49 million Americans have had a least one package stolen totaling $2.4 billion in stolen goods according to security.org's annual report on package theft.

54% of Americans have been a victim of package theft.

The BenchSentry package delivery box protects packages from theft by hiding them from view and protects packages from damage due to rain, snow, or ice. This new, extra-large, 7 cubic feet bench with over 50 gallons of storage is spacious enough to hold multiple packages or a weeks-worth of groceries. BenchSentry is designed with delivery drivers in mind and works with all carriers and all types of deliveries.

The new BenchSentry package delivery box is an affordably priced product that complements BenchSentry Connect™, the smart package delivery lock box launched last year. The new package delivery box can be upgraded after purchase with a kit that includes a smart lock, electronic keypad, and app, which will be available early next year. The upgrade kit converts the delivery box to a smart package delivery lock box, which provides automatic notification on your phone when a package is delivered and works with the full line of reliable, ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi enabled smart Genie garage door openers and controllers, enabling users to delivery large, bulky items in the garage.

"Genie is excited to expand our capabilities and our product portfolio to include a complete line of package delivery products for our customers," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "Genie is positioned to be the leading solution provider for the growing package theft problem."

For more information, please visit www.benchsentry.com.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

