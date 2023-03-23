FEMME! POWER CONFAB & RETREAT to Convene 300+ Multicultural Women Leaders, Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Influencers on MARCH 29-30 in Pasadena, Culminating Women's History Month

Hip Hop Pioneer MC LYTE, Civil Rights Activist DOLORES HUERTA,

Music Icon SHEILA E., and Mexican Flag Football Star DIANA FLORES

to be Honored

AARP, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, and INGEÑUITY present a thrilling lineup of "Illuminators," special guests including Charo, Monica Ramirez of The Latinx House, Mario Lopez, Gaby Moreno,

María Marín, Aida Rodriguez, and Michael Davis of the Los Angeles Chargers

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed content and conference producer INGEÑUITY announces its inaugural Women's History Month celebration, FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat 2023, presented by AARP, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, and INGEÑUITY. The event is scheduled for March 29-30 at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

FEMME! POWER CONFAB & RETREAT to Convene 300+ Multicultural Women Leaders, Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Influencers!

The Power Confab & Retreat theme is Celebrate + Illuminate + Elevate. FEMME! celebrates "her-story" by recognizing historical icons while shining a light on today's changemakers and disruptors — making history on their own terms. FEMME! will also reveal success secrets, pulling back the curtain to share insights, wisdom, and experiences. The Power Confab will convene over 300 multicultural women leaders, executives, influencers, and entrepreneurs to lift each other up by connecting power across race, age, and sector.

"It is an honor to be a sponsor of the FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat to celebrate and elevate the uniqueness of women of all ages and backgrounds. At AARP, we challenge divisive and exclusionary practices, outdated beliefs, and stereotypes at every age, especially for women. We're sparking new solutions, so more people 50-plus have fewer obstacles that keep them from living their best lives, focused on health security, financial resilience, and social connections," said Edna Kane Williams, AARP Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer.

"NBCUniversal is honored to support INGEÑUITY, and specifically the FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat, as it brings together women of all backgrounds to uplift and inspire one another and build community," said Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal. "As Women's History Month comes to a close, it's important that we continue to provide opportunities for women at any stage of their career or life journey to be celebrated and learn from one another year-round through events like this."

FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat highlights include:

Day 1, March 29

R&R (Relax & Revive) Day features a FEMME! Golf Clinic co-hosted by Latina Golfers Association; the FEMME! Mind-Body-Spirit Power Healing Journey experience; and a tribute gathering of more than 50 CEOs of small businesses, nonprofits, and corporations at the T-Shirts & Sneakers — Salute to CEOs FEMME! Power Reception.

Day 2, March 30

FEMME! Power Day sessions include "Game-Changer: One on One with Flag Football Global Ambassador Diana Flores;" "I Am Invincible: Hear Me Roar," featuring a special performance by singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno; "Badass Women Who Are Crushing It: Real Conversation With Those Who Slay Every Day;" "Now Is the Hour of Reinvention;" "Feed The Soul and Savor Prosperity" and "All Hail… The Duchess of Decorum Will See You Now!"

Special events are headlined by the Ask Me Anything Luncheon featuring pop culture icon Charo, and hosted by artist Aida Rodriguez; and the FEMME! Legacy Awards, hosted by actor and TV host Mario Lopez and honoring music icon Sheila E. with the Muse Lifetime Achievement Award. Other awards will be presented to civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, The Fighter Award; Hip Hop pioneer MC LYTE, the Living Legend Award; and Mexican flag football champion Diana Flores, the Groundbreaker Award. The FEMME! Legacy Concert closes the Confab with a performance by honoree, Sheila E.

Among other luminaries attending are co-founder of The Latinx House, Mónica Ramírez, author and TV/radio host, María Marin, Edna Kane Williams, Executive VP and Chief Diversity Officer of AARP, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone, Raquel "Rocky" Egusquiza, Executive Director of The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, Michael Davis, Cornerback of the Los Angeles Chargers, Chef Pyet Despain, The Duchess of Decorum Pattie Ehsaei, Chef Greggy Soriano, Co-owner and CMO of Karla & Co, Pili Montilla, Maria Castro, founder & CEO of Inspiration, Alejandra Ceja, Executive Director of the Panasonic Foundation, DJ Novena Carmel, Journalist Lynda Lopez, Yvette Peña, Vice President, Audience Strategy, AARP, Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Founder, Latino U College Access, Inc., Chef Natasha Feldman, Suemy G Violin, Jose Ajpu Munoz Raven, Ajq'ij a Mayan Time Keeper, Maggie Castro, Associate State Director of Outreach and Engagement, AARP New York, Sarah Ruiz Chávez, President of INGEÑUITY, Maya Madsen, Founder of Maya's Cookies, Salvador Mendoza, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, NBCUniversal, Anna Sauceda, President, Associated Construction Services Group, Luisa Acosta, Managing Partner, 360 Agency, Linda Offrey, CEO, Shepard's Door, Pam Kessinger, Owner/Teacher, Already Within Yoga Studio, and Azucena Maldonado, Founder, Latina Golfers Association.

"We have designed a unique experience where our collective FEMME spirit can illuminate and radiate across these two event-filled days," said Sarah Ruiz Chávez, FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat Creator and President of INGEÑUITY. "Our presenter and attendee guests are rock stars! Together, we will be celebrating Women's History Month in grand FEMME! style with a calling to elevate each other now and in the future!"

For a complete FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat schedule of sessions, events, guest participants, registration and hotel information, visit FemmeConfab.com . For more information on the Power Confab, call 913-397-8850 or email David Chavez at dchavez@weareingenuity.com.

SOURCE INGENUITY