BELVEDERE VODKA RECLAIMS THE NIGHT WITH A LIMITED-EDITION MIAMI BOTTLE, DEBUTING AT MIAMI'S ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

MIAMI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Belvedere Vodka introduces its newest limited-edition offering: Belvedere Miami, a stunning bottle inspired by the coastal lifestyle of one of America's most iconic cities. Just in time for Miami Music Week, the show-stopping bottle will be officially introduced at Ultra Music Festival this weekend.

Belvedere is on a mission to reclaim the night, and with its vibrant array of limited-edition bottlings, the luxury vodka is bringing its energy and excitement to some of the world's most legendary party destinations. Belvedere's Miami Edition is the brand's first limited-edition offering to be inspired by a U.S. destination, with previous editions including Ibiza, Mykonos and Côte d'Azur.

Perfect for pool parties and sensational summer days, the Miami Edition's vibrant pink and green palette is inspired by Miami's vibrant hues and sunny disposition. The city's name is emblazoned on the 1.75L bottle in an eye-catching neon decal, with Art Deco details that pay homage to its glamorous architectural style. The bottle also lights up for an extra playful twist allowing the amusement to continue after hours – making it the perfect accessory for Miami's famed nightlife.

The limited-edition 1.75L bottle is now available in Miami's finest restaurants, bars and clubs. Belvedere will also be releasing a 1L variation of the Miami bottle, launching in mid-April at local retail and key accounts. For more information, please visit www.belvederevodka.com.

Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere is produced in one of the world's longest operating Polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910. Belvedere's master rye distillers draw from a 600-year Polish vodka-making history to artfully craft rye into an extraordinary vodka of distinct taste and character. Its taste profile is structured and elegant with hints of almond, vanilla and white pepper, a subtle sweet velvety mouthfeel and a smooth, clean finish.

