ANKER DELIVERS CONSISTENT CHILL WITH NEW EVERFROST POWERED COOLER

Longest-Lasting Outdoor Cooler Available in Three Sizes; No Ice Needed to Keep Drinks and Food Cool for Up to 42 Hours

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, today announced on kickstarter the Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler, the world's longest-lasting battery-powered cooler.

Anker unveils EverFrost, the world's longest-lasting battery-powered cooler. (PRNewswire)

Super Long-Lasting and Always Ready to Keep Food and Drinks Cool

The EverFrost Powered Cooler is designed with a detachable 299Wh battery for fast cooling to keep food and drinks at optimal temperature for up hours.

Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler offers fast and flexible recharge options with up to four convenient charging methods, ensuring endless power for all cooling needs. The EverFrost can be charged from zero capacity to over 100 percent in just four hours with the wall outlet and car socket. The rapid recharge is also possible with the 60W USB-C (5.8 hours). Pair the EverFrost Powered Cooler with the 625 Solar Panel (100W) for recharging from 0 to 100% with maximum input power with as little as 3.6 hours of direct sunlight. And with the purchase of an extra battery pack, the EverFrost can generate days and nights of power for the cooler.

Ever Practical with Ice-free Space

With Anker EverFrost, enjoy twice the storage capacity as a traditional cooler with no ice needed. The EverFrost is available in three sizes: 33L, 43L, and 53L. The Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler 53L also includes a dual-zone cooling design for cooling or freezing to keep food and drinks fresh or frozen at the same time.

Fast and Precise Cooling

Anker EverFrost has a high-efficiency cooling compressor with a 7mm (0.2in) seal and 50mm (1.9in) insulation for rapid cooldowns. It takes just as little as 30 minutes for food and drinks to chill from a hot 25°C (77°F) to a frosty 0°C (32°F).

Bring it Everywhere

The EverFrost can be transported with ease thanks to its EasyTow™ suitcase style handles. The ergonomic handle can also be extended for enhanced portability and with its durable 6-inch wheels, users can easily pull the cooler across rugged outdoor surfaces.

Camping Convenience

Users can extend the Anker EverFrost handle as a tabletop even if the EverFrost is temporarily open and use its bottle opener to enhance the outdoor camping experience. The 2x USB-A and 1x USB-C ports are perfect for charging all essential electronic accessories including phone, tablet, laptop, camera, drone and more.

Versatile App Control

Users can control the cooler from near and far away with the Anker mobile app. Capabilities include:

Temperature control

Battery power status

Power on/off

Voltage protection level

Product Specifications:

2x USB-A (12W each)

1x USB C (60W) Input/Output power

Model Anker EverFrost

30 (33L) Anker EverFrost

40 (43L) Anker EverFrost

50 (53L) Cooler Time: 39°F (4°C) 42 hours 35.8 hours 27 hours Cooler Time: 32°F (0°C) 35 hours 30 hours 20 hours Cooler Capacity 33L/8.7 gal 43L/11.36 gal 53L/14 gal No. of 12 oz. aluminum cans 38 cans 54 cans 62 cans Size 65 x 43 x 48.7 cm 74 x 43 x 48.7 cm 86 x 43 x 48.7 cm Weight 22.2 kg / 48.9 lbs 24 kg / 52.9 lbs 27.5 kg / 50.3 lbs Battery Capacity 299Wh 299Wh 299Wh Max Solar Power 100W 100W 100W Adapter Power 95W 95W 95W Connections 2x USB-A (12W each) 1x USB C (60W)

Input/Output power Temperature Range -20°C - 20°C / -4°F - 68°F -20°C - 20°C / -4°F - 68°F -20°C - 20°C / -4°F - 68°F

Price & Availability

The Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler is available on Kickstarter.com starting today with plans to ship June 2023 (MRSP starting at $799). Super early bird supporters can order the EverFrorst Powered cooler starting of $439 (EverFrost Powered Cooler 33L). The normal early bird price starts at $519. Additional press materials, including product images, can be found at https://bit.ly/Anker_EverFrost

About Anker

Anker is the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand and developer of innovative power solutions for the home, car and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, portable coolers, high-capacity portable power stations and solar solutions. Find out more about Anker at anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support charging and power delivery, premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

