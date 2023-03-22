Smile Generation-Trusted Dental Practices Launch Nationwide Fundraising Campaign to Support charity: water

"Give Water, Give Health" campaign is expected to raise $660,000 to provide clean, safe drinking water to vulnerable populations in Ethiopia.

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Generation® and its nationwide network of trusted dental practices has launched a two-month fundraising campaign to support charity: water, a non-profit organization that brings clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. The campaign, "Give Water, Give Health," runs April 1 – May 31 and is expected to raise at least $660,000. All funds raised go towards providing clean drinking water to vulnerable populations in Ethiopia through the construction of community-owned, sustainable and safe water sources built to last for generations.

Smile Generation is partnering with charity: water to raise money for clean water in Ethiopia. (PRNewswire)

Smile Generation has proudly partnered with charity: water since 2009 to fund water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs for rural communities around the world. The collective efforts from Smile Generation-trusted dental practices have brought clean drinking water to over 200,000 people in need in six countries.

According to charity: water, 771 million people in the world live without clean water, nearly one in 10 people worldwide. The majority live in isolated rural areas and spend hours each day walking to collect water for their family. Not only does the time walking for clean water keep children out of school and parents out of work, but the water can also be contaminated and often carries diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio, according to the World Health Organization.

In Ethiopia, over 72 million people are living without basic access to safe drinking water. That's 68 percent—a majority of the population—in Ethiopia.

Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of America's leading dental support organizations. Smile Generation connects consumers to trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. It also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health, or what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®, while also working to be a force for good in the communities it serves.

"As we enter our 15th year of partnership with charity: water, this is a great opportunity to highlight the commitment our teams have to providing access to clean, safe drinking water," said Carli Kingsley, Sr. Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at PDS. "Access to clean drinking water is a basic need. We understand the overall impact it has on communities and our overall health. When Smile Generation teams and the communities we serve come together to support this cause, we all benefit, becoming healthier and happier."

"We are thrilled to once again be joining hands with Smile Generation to rally their network and bring clean water to communities in developing countries. It has been an incredible honor to partner with Smile Generation for the last 15 years and together impact the lives of more than 200,000 people," said Scott Harrison, CEO of charity: water. "We believe that when a community gains access to clean, safe drinking water, it changes everything. People are healthier, dignity is restored, and they can live prosperous, more beautiful lives."

Founded in 2006, charity: water has funded water projects in 29 countries around the globe - in Africa, Asia, Central and South America – serving 16.83 million people.

To find a Smile Generation-trusted dental practice participating in this campaign or make a donation, visit the campaign fundraising website.

About Smile Generation

The Smile Generation connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health. The Smile Generation network spans more than 900 dental offices in 25 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®. For more information, visit us at smilegeneration.com or follow us on Facebook @smilegen, Instagram @smilegeneration, Twitter: @smilegen, YouTube: @SmileGenerationTV.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonproﬁt on a mission to bring clean, safe drinking water to every single person on the planet. Here at charity: water, there are a few things that make us different: 100% of public donations fund clean water projects, we prove every project we build, and we work with strong local partners to build and maintain projects.

About Pacific Dental Services

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 900 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS-supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com or follow us on Facebook: @pacificdentalservices, Instagram: @pacific.dental, LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services, Twitter: @pacificdental, and YouTube: @pacificdentaltv.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smile Generation