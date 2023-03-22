REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA'S 20TH EDITION!

The leading B2B beauty trade show will celebrate its 20th anniversary this July at the Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America, the award-winning leading B2B trade show in the Americas, is excited to announce registration is now open for its 20th edition, which will take place July 11th – 13th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada. This special event occurs as the beauty industry bounces back with an even stronger 2022 performance, making it the only industry across general merchandise retail categories with positive year-over-year unit sales (Circana, formerly The NPD Group).

(PRNewswire)

Since 2003, Cosmoprof North America has been a premier launching pad for new and up-and-coming beauty brands by introducing everything from product innovations to new distribution channels.

"While the beauty industry has evolved tremendously over the past two decades, we are proud that Cosmoprof North America has been able to adapt and provide forward-thinking programs that benefit exhibitors and attendees alike," said Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof.

"We know the 20th installment of Cosmoprof North America will continue to provide unparalleled customer experience while setting the tone for trends, innovation, and excellence in the beauty industry," shares Nina Daily, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association.

"As a new partner, Informa Markets is excited to add to the legacy of Cosmoprof North America for its twentieth edition for what will surely be an impressive showcase of product and supply chain innovation and networking opportunities never before seen," added Ed McNeill, SVP of USA Beauty LLC.

The 20th edition will return to a one-hall format (the West Hall in LVCC) to ease navigation between different product sectors. Cosmoprof will feature finished products for retail in the following categories: Hair Care, Skin Care & Makeup, and Nails in addition to Country Pavilions and special areas, including Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Black-Owned Beauty, Discover Green, and The Beauty Vanities.

Cosmopack, the only event that features solutions for the entire beauty supply chain, will include raw materials and ingredients, private label and contract manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging, machinery, and other solutions.

Returning this year are Cosmoprof North America special projects, including the Buyer Program (featuring buyers from leading retailers such as Macy's, SalonCentric, and SpaceNK), the Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards and CosmoTrends (in strategic partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS), and the Press Zone (featuring influencers and editors from leading trade and consumer publications).

Also making a return are Entrepreneur Academy, CosmoTalks, and Cosmopack Education, which featured free standing-room-only sessions on the beauty supply chain in its first-year last year. Notable presenters come from the following companies: The Estée Lauder Companies, Neiman Marcus, Circana, and Revlon, to name a few.

Register now at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com and take advantage of early bird pricing through May 29th.

Plan your visit: www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/plan-your-visit ; www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/hotel-travel/.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2022 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 220.000 attendees from 144 countries in the world, and over 2,700 exhibitors from 70 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 is scheduled from March 16 to 20, 2023, in Bologna – Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia. For more information, please visit WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite, and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG/JOIN.

Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas is now open for registration (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmoprof North America