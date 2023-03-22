OtoNexus Medical Technologies Receives Prestigious National Science Foundation Grant

NSF Phase IIB Grant awarded to OtoNexus Medical Technologies for ultrasound platform technology.

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies is transforming and simplifying how middle ear infections are evaluated with its cutting-edge diagnostic platform. The company has just announced that it has been awarded a highly prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase IIB Grant, placing it among an elite group of companies chosen to receive extended funding. The Phase IIB grant is based on the results achieved in Phase I and II and the scientific and technical merit and commercial potential of the OtoNexus technology.

OtoNexus Medical Technologies is developing a novel ultrasound technology platform to produce a new medical device that would allow healthcare providers to make a more precise diagnosis of middle ear infections, leading to better patient outcomes by ensuring the appropriate treatment is prescribed. By accurately determining the type of infections, healthcare providers can avoid prescribing antibiotics when they are not needed, helping to combat the growing issue of antibiotic resistance. (PRNewswire)

This grant is a significant endorsement of OtoNexus' technology, which uses novel ultrasound technology to diagnose middle ear infections in just seconds. Current diagnostic methods can be unreliable and often lead to unnecessary antibiotics, but the OtoNexus platform provides a non-invasive, rapid, and accurate alternative.

Caitlin Cameron, CEO of OtoNexus, expressed her pride in the company's achievement, stating, "It is a tremendous honor to receive this grant from the NSF. We are thrilled to have our groundbreaking technology recognized and supported in this way."

Middle ear infections, or otitis media, are a common childhood illness. The OtoNexus platform provides a game-changing solution to diagnosing and managing these infections, helping healthcare providers deliver better patient outcomes.

OtoNexus Medical Technologies is a medical device company based in Seattle, WA, focused on improving the diagnosis and management of middle ear infections by developing a novel, non-invasive diagnostic platform for this and other medical applications. The OtoNexus technology platform uses novel ultrasound technology to rapidly and accurately diagnose middle ear infections, providing a superior alternative to current diagnostic methods. For more information, visit www.otonexus.com.

