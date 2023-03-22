Medtronic to boost AI innovation with new platform introduction

A strategic collaboration with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and NVIDIA delivers the GI Genius™ AI Access™ platform designed to accelerate AI innovation for healthcare.

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and NVIDIA plan to integrate NVIDIA's AI technologies into the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module — the first FDA-cleared, AI-assisted colonoscopy tool to help physicians detect polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer.

GI Genius

Developed and manufactured by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, GI Genius™ was designed with the ability to host multiple AI algorithms. Now, with the addition of NVIDIA's Holoscan and IGX technologies, Cosmo is introducing an Innovation Center website, enabling third-party developers with a cloud-based platform to efficiently train and validate their own AI models with the intent to eventually distribute them through the GI Genius™ module.

"The possibility for GI Genius to host multiple real-time AI applications is a game-changer for physicians performing gastrointestinal procedures," said Giovanni Di Napoli, president of the Gastrointestinal business at Medtronic. "With the launch of our AI Access™ platform, we are now able to support developers everywhere and accelerate the creation of real-time AI applications. This technology may allow us to offer clinicians expanded access to these tools, potentially improving patient outcomes. Our ongoing strategic partnership with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and the integration of cutting-edge NVIDIA AI technologies have made this platform a reality. We believe that the AI Access platform may be a critical tool for advancing medical AI innovation and improving patient care in the years to come."

The launch of AI Access™ this week coincides with the first Medtronic GI Genius™ summit – hosted at its Operational Headquarters in Minneapolis, MN on March 23, 2023 – where the company will be showcasing the future of AI in GI, its principles for responsible and ethical development of AI, and its plans for accelerating the market adoption of the technology. This event brings together a mix of clinicians and experts who are actively implementing AI into clinical practice and features panel discussions and podium presentations led by world-renowned gastroenterologists, engineers from both Cosmo and NVIDIA, and the Medtronic leadership team including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Martha.

To learn more about how Medtronic is harnessing the power of AI and our commitment to the ethical use of artificial intelligence in healthcare go to:

https://www.medtronic.com/us-en/our-company/ai-healthcare-technology.html

