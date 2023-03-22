Investment boom in semiconductor industry: Exyte expands engineering and production capacities in Czech Republic

New locations in Hostomice and Žatec, Exyte to offer up to 200 new jobs

STUTTGART, Germany, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, is expanding its engineering and production capacities in the Czech Republic. The company sets up new manufacturing sites in Hostomice near Bílina and in Žatec. The Exyte subsidiary Exyte Technology will create up to 200 new, qualified jobs in the next two years. This means that Exyte will almost quadruple its existing workforce. Exyte is investing more than 20 million euros in this expansion.



Exyte's products and services are in high demand. The space at the current location in Krupka, near Teplice is at its limit. Exyte's subsidiary Exyte Technology has therefore opened a second facility in the industrial zone of Hostomice, about 50 km away from the German border. In Hostomice the company manufactures products for cleanroom environments. The products are used in the construction of semiconductor facilities, mainly in Europe. The usable space is almost 6,500 m². Exyte will create around 70 jobs at the new location.

Exyte will open a third manufacturing facility in the triangle industrial zone in Žatec, also in the northwest of the Czech Republic. The US company Fab-Tech, which belongs to the Exyte Group, will move into a new production facility there in the summer of 2023. The company will manufacture patented engineering products for the semiconductor industry on an area of more than 9,000 m². Production is expected to start in autumn 2023. Up to 130 new jobs are to be created at the new location.

The reason for the high demand for Exyte products is the ongoing investment boom in the semiconductor industry. By 2030, the EU wants to increase its share of global chip production to 20 percent. Within the framework of the EU Chips Act, investments of semiconductor manufacturers are to be financially supported. Several manufacturers have already announced to establish new or expand existing facilities in European countries. "The importance of Europe for the global chip industry is expected to increase. With our products from northern Bohemia, we will supply key customers from the semiconductor industry who build state-of-the-art chip fabs in Europe and especially in Germany," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte.

Exyte creates job opportunities for new employees at all three locations in Hostomice, Krupka and Žatec. "We are particularly looking for employees who are interested to work in the engineering area. We are hiring new employees to operate bending and CNC machines and assembly lines. These require qualified positions in an exciting, fast-growing, and successful environment," says Lucie Weberová, Managing Director of Exyte Technology in the Czech Republic.

At the existing location in Krupka, which is about 20 minutes by car form the German border, around 70 people are currently employed. At this location, Exyte has been manufacturing products for the technical environment of cleanrooms and for controlled production environments since 2018, mainly various types of filter fan units as well as parts of stainless-steel air conditioning systems and chambers. In addition to the semiconductor industry, these products are also used in production facilities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to our customers worldwide. We create a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2021, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion with around 7,400 employees worldwide.

