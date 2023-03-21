Summer of Celebrations in Vail

Country's Newest National Monument, Milestone Commemorations + New Restaurants

VAIL, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail's quaint mountain village has welcomed year-round visitors for 60 years. It's a summer of celebrations in the Rockies with a new national monument, milestone anniversaries and newly-opened world-class restaurants.

President Biden Designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument

President Joe Biden designated the Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument in honor of the 10th Mountain Division — the Army's first and only mountain infantry division which helped liberate Europe in World War II. Located just 30 minutes from Vail, this designation honors our nation's veterans, Indigenous people and their legacy by protection this landscape.

Camp Hale – Continental Divide serves as a testament to a pivotal moment in America's military history, as these peaks and valleys forged the elite soldiers of the famed 10th Mountain Division that helped liberate Europe in World War II. The area lies within the ancestral homelands of the Ute Tribes along the Continental Divide and is treasured for its historical and spiritual significance, stunning geological features and abundant recreation opportunities.

Vail was founded by Pete Siebert, a 10th Mountain soldier who trained at Camp Hale and had visions of opening a ski resort modeled after the quaint Bavarian villages he explored during WWII. Siebert and the 10th are celebrated throughout Vail from the memorial statute to the most comprehensive display on the 10th found at the Colorado Snowsports Museum. Visitors also can stop by the 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits tasting room in Vail Village.

Camp Hale Year-Round Activities, New Concessionaire Delaware North

Camp Hale offers unlimited year-round activities. When the snow melts, the area becomes a playground for summer adventures that range from ATV/UTV rentals and tours to mountain biking, guided hiking, rock climbing, fly fishing and overnight excursions to the nearby 10th Mountain Division Huts.

Delaware North recently announced the acquisition of Nova Guides, a full-service premier outdoor recreation and adventure tour company based at Camp Hale. Nova Guides' expansive grounds include a main lodge featuring a restaurant and retail shop, as well as a selection of lodging offerings. Nova Guides' ATV/UTV tours operate under special permits in and around the White River National Forest, with the tour company having access to 55,000 acres of remote and scenic forest land, allowing adventurers to customize their itinerary according to personal preference.

Celebrations + Anniversaries

Vail Mountain Turns 60

As Vail celebrates the legacy of the 10th being honored as a National Monument, the timing couldn't be more appropriate as Vail Mountain, founded by a 10th soldier, celebrates its 60th anniversary.

10th Mountain Signature Spirits

Vail Mountain has partnered with 10th Mountain Whiskey, Vail's local distillery, to bring guests two one-of-a-kind spirits: the Vail Mountain 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Bourbon and Henry's Rescue Bourbon. These spirits are available at exclusive on-mountain and lodging locations, and at the 10th Mountain Whiskey tasting room on Bridge Street. Henry's Rescue Bourbon is a partnership with Henry, the first K9 member of the Vail Ski Patrol. Henry's Rescue Bourbon and 10th Mountain Whiskey donate a portion of all proceeds to K9s for Warriors, the nation's largest provider of service dogs for veterans.

Cucina @ The Lodge at Vail

Also celebrating its 60th Anniversary is The Lodge at Vail, which opened in 1962 along with Vail Mountain. Cucina at The Lodge at Vail has been transformed into one of Vail's can't-miss après scenes, with an entirely new bar experience. The renovation includes a new restaurant bar, new seating and an enhanced buffet bar.

Antlers at Vail Celebrates 50 Years

Originally constructed in 1972, the Antlers at Vail condominium hotel offers a relaxed lodging experience in a fabulous mountain setting. The Antlers is celebrating its 50th anniversary through the end of 2023. The property is honoring its golden anniversary milestone with a dedicated website at www.antlers50.com that includes special packages, contests and a fun "50 things to do in Vail for under $50" list.

Grand Hyatt Vail Marks 40th Year

Located at the base of Vail Mountain and alongside the pristine Gold Medal fly-fishing waters of Gore Creek, Grand Hyatt Vail is highlighting its 40thanniversary. The resort will celebrate with memorable moments to come for summer 2023 including its Creekside Dinner Series with new Executive Chef Pascal Coudouy. A revitalized menu for the resort's alpine fine dining restaurant Gessner; Tiki on the Creek Bar & Grill's new menu featuring specialty tacos, taco bowls, and twists on classic cocktails for guests to enjoy on the Gore Creek terrace, poolside, and private cabanas. Yappy Hour for travelers and their pooches also returns this summer. Grand Hyatt Vail also will unveil a new sushi restaurant in late 2023, early 2024.

Mountain Standard's 10-Year Anniversary

Mountain Standard, Vail's stylish, upmarket gastropub featuring New American fare, beer and bourbons in a woody space, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. To celebrate, Mountain Standard has collaborated with Elijah Craig Whiskey to create a special private Barrel Label Whiskey. Guests can purchase the bottle at the restaurant or as a gift with two limited edition 10th anniversary etched whiskey glasses.

Hospitality + Entertainment News

New Entertainment Venue at Solaris Plaza

Chasing Rabbits is a unique entertainment venue in the heart of Vail Village. The playful space nestled within Solaris Plaza offers five individualized experiences under one roof including dining, cinema, a speakeasy, library lounge, and revamped arcade.

Tyler Florence Restaurant Takeover at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Miller & Lux Vail is a takeover of Flame Restaurant at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail by Tyler Florence, chef and owner of Miller & Lux as well as host of numerous Food Network shows and cookbook author. The restaurant offers an alpine-inspired menu of Florence's American classics and the chef's signature five-point tableside dining experience.

Speyside Café Debuts at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Speyside Cafe, a modern ground-floor café conceived in partnership with The Macallan that serves elevated coffee drinks in the morning and whisky cocktails, neat drams and seasonal bites all day, recently debuted at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

In addition to all of the new, exciting offerings in Vail, the destination will continue to host world-class events such as the GoPro Mountain Games, Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Vail Dance Festival, Vail Craft Beer Classic and more.

Lodging rates begin at $159 this summer based on dates and availability. For more information on summer adventures in Vail, visit DiscoverVail.com.

Discover Vail in the spring, summer and fall. There's no place like Vail for year-round recreation, outdoor pursuits and cultural experiences in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Nestled at the foot of Vail Mountain just two hours west of Denver, Vail's fresh air, rugged beauty and charming pedestrian villages await visitors. Discover quaint Bavarian villages where outdoor activities abound and the performing arts flourish. Matching the incredible winter mountain experience, Vail from May through October is characterized by a rich culinary scene, family activities, world-class events and everything in between.

