Omni Logistics Named 2022 Coca-Cola Carrier of the Year

Omni Logistics has been recognized for excellence in expedited freight services in 2022 by Coca-Cola

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized supply chain services, has been recognized as Coca-Cola Carrier of the Year.

Omni Logistics manages expedited freight solutions to Coca-Cola's Parts and Equipment Divisions to support the timely delivery, maintenance, and repair of the company's cutting-edge Coca-Cola Freestyle touch screen soda dispensing machines across the entire United States including Alaska and Hawaii. Omni Logistics was recognized for its outstanding communication, creative problem-solving, and cost-effective delivery methods during a time of extensive supply chain disruption.

"The recognition from Coca-Cola is a testament to Omni Logistics' focused commitment to providing customer-centric services that delivers a first-class customer experience with a solutions-based platform," said Keith Renteria, Vice President of Global Accounts at Omni Logistics. "Ensuring that Coca-Cola's Freestyle machines are delivered timely and are up and running is critical to supporting the success of Coca-Cola's foodservice partners and their customers. The Omni Logistics team is proud to provide expedite freight services and unique solutions that make this possible, 7 days a week 24 hours a day."

The Coca-Cola Carrier of the Year award is bestowed annually to logistics partners helping ensure seamless delivery of assets.

For more information about Omni Logistics and its services, visit www.OmniLogistics.com .

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 5,000 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

