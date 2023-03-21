HELLAS LEADS INDUSTRY SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS WITH STRONG COMMITMENT TO INTEGRATE ESG PRACTICES

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas is setting new sustainability standards in the sports industry with the implementation of their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. This program uses the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to quantify company efforts already in place, and outlines strategies to further incorporate SDGs into everyday practices.

Hellas recently installed solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the corporate headquarters in Austin, TX and is phasing in hybrid vehicles into its fleet to further reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices. Solar panels allow Hellas to generate 7% of their energy needs through clean, renewable resources, demonstrating their commitment to corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Hellas has long been known for innovative efforts that reduce waste by using recycled and recyclable products in the manufacturing process. One example of this innovation is Hellas' self-manufactured Eco Nailer®, which is used in all of Hellas' turf installation projects. Eco Nailer is a composite lumbar board made up of post-industrial turf waste and post-consumer plastic. This product not only contributes to the more than 7 million pounds of waste kept out of landfills in 2022 by Hellas, but also protects trees that would otherwise be cut down to create wooden boards needed for projects. Eco Nailer qualifies for LEED credits, along with the Hellas-manufactured GMax Drain® and Wave Pad.

Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) are also essential to Hellas' ESG program. In 2022, underrepresented and minority groups composed 74% of the corporate workforce at Hellas and women made up 39% of the corporate workforce. Hellas also implemented a robust H-2B initiative that enabled the company to hire 193 skilled workers from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

With efforts already in place to meet 8 of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the leadership team at Hellas is implementing strategies to meet more SDGs in 2023 and encourages others in the industry to do the same. A full report of Hellas' ESG efforts in 2022 can be found on the company website.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices around the world, Hellas is the largest sports contractor in the US, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment, making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

