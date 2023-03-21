GRUBBRR Partners with Robert Irvine to Address Challenges in the Restaurant Industry

The Company and Renowned Celebrity Chef Will Utilize Technology to Revolutionize Restaurant Operations

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRUBBRR, the industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, announced today a new partnership and investment with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV host Robert Irvine. Together, they will tackle challenges plaguing the restaurant industry, including labor shortages and rising food costs, and help restaurant owners navigate the future of the industry.

The new partnership will combine GRUBBRR's cutting-edge self-ordering technology and Robert Irvine's expertise in the restaurant space to create an unparalleled solution for restaurants. The self-ordering solutions will provide customers with an efficient and convenient ordering experience, while improving general restaurant operations.

The residual effects of COVID-19 have continued to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry as owners navigate inflated food prices and staff shortages. To combat these obstacles, restaurants are turning to technology to increase operational efficiencies and save money.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with GRUBBRR to bring their solution to restaurants to help improve operational efficiencies and overall performance," said Irvine. "The industry has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, and for many restaurants, there is a dire need for transformation and innovation. This partnership will help us turn restaurants around, making the seemingly impossible recovery - possible."

"We are proud to be working with Robert Irvine to revolutionize the restaurant industry," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "Robert's expertise and his commitment to the industry and innovation makes him the perfect partner for GRUBBRR as we continue to raise awareness of the benefits of self-ordering technology for restaurant owners and customers alike."

For more information about the partnership between GRUBBRR and Robert Irvine, or to learn more about GRUBBRR's self-ordering technology, please visit www.grubbrr.com.

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a global self-ordering solutions and POS systems provider at the forefront of self-ordering technologies. GRUBBRR's award-winning eco-system, including kiosks, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, KDS, contactless smart lockers and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency while improving the consumer experience. GRUBBRR's solutions are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, and power both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/

About Robert Irvine:

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is best known for saving failing restaurants on his hit show, Restaurant: Impossible and for his commitment giving back to our nation's defenders through the Robert Irvine Foundation. Learn more at chefirvine.com.

View original content:

SOURCE GRUBBRR