ESTRELLA MEDIA ADOPTS ZIXI FOR LIVE LINEAR IP DISTRIBUTION

Transition from satellite for primary delivery using flexible, scalable solution

WALTHAM, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that Estrella Media's EstrellaTV, one of America's premier Spanish-language television networks, has adopted Zixi to move from satellite to primary distribution over IP, broadcasting live linear channels to affiliates across the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Zixi) (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 15 operated stations and 35 broadcast affiliates with national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators. Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content, primarily produced in its studios in Burbank, California. EstrellaTV prides itself on providing relevant and original programming and content, unrivaled and unparalleled by any other Spanish-language network in the U.S. Estrella Media also operates the Estrella News Network, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.

Zixi was chosen for deployment of the innovative Estrella Media workflows to deliver a wide variety of programming including news and entertainment to 100 locations because of the advanced telemetry provided by the ZEN Master control plane for monitoring and orchestration, error free ultra-low latency delivery, consultative expertise and Zixi enablement of Harmonic devices. With a simple software update, Estrella Media was able to switch on Zixi and leverage the hardware infrastructure compatible with their new IP-based workflows.

The Estrella Media team is able to orchestrate, monitor and manage their live streams at scale by using Zixi's ZEN Master control plane, able to centralize access to Zixi-enabled devices in the field, all from within ZEN Master. With its alerting system and source graphs that visualize stream health and analytics, administrators can easily investigate issues across all Zixi endpoints from within ZEN Master, shortening time and effort when conducting root cause analysis.

"Zixi is the industry leader for the delivery of live IP video, and they showed why in every step of the process," said Brian Kei, COO/CFO, at Estrella Media. "The Zixi team quickly helped us architect the workflow, test the deployment and rapidly move to production, which will benefit Estrella Media operationally and economically."

"We are ecstatic to be able to help Estrella Media transition to IP workflows and realize operational flexibility and dramatic savings," said Alexandra Giusto, Senior Director of Business Development, Zixi. "ZEN Master provides Estrella Media the ability to manage and monitor stream deployments across this complex network to ensure broadcast-quality content delivery and quickly scale as needed."

Zixi will next be exhibiting at NAB 2023, to learn more and to book a meeting please visit Zixi at NAB 2023 https://zixi.com/zixi-at-nab-2023/

About Zixi

Zixi provides the cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. Zixi simplifies building and managing congestion-aware live video routes on any network, with support for 17-protocols across any operating environment, with products that are purpose built to provide market leading performance, universal interoperability and an operational control plane that simplifies management and orchestration at scale. With 15+ years of innovation and expertise, the Zixi Enabled Network has grown to over 1000+ media customers and 400+ OEM and service providers that deliver 20,000+ channels daily, with 110,000 deployed instances in over 120 countries, gathering over 9 billion data points a day while delivering over 100,000 live sporting events a year. This powerful ecosystem of the largest media organizations in the world exchanging live video allows for the creation and acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue. www.zixi.com

About Estrella Media

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multi-platform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content. Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 60 million U.S. households on 15 owned or operated stations and 35 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multi-platform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. Estrella Media's digital content reach is more than 4 billion minutes per month, viewed across its multiplatform media portfolio, including its FAST, AVOD, and streaming audio platforms. Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 35 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S. In addition, Estrella Media produces podcasts for audio streaming and its music division, Estrella Media Music Entertainment, helps develop the next generation of Latin music stars.

For more information, contact:



Zixi: info@Zixi.com

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 503 806 0755, denisew@bubbleagency.com

Estrella Media:

Hanna Bolte, HBolte@EstrellaMedia.com, 310-497-5586

Dina White, DWhite@EstrellaMedia.com, 917-226-8366

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zixi