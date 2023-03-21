Endeavor 3D Joins Exclusive List of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners

Already a member of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network, Endeavor 3D advances the relationship and joins a premiere list of international contract manufacturers, offering the full suite of HP Jet Fusion printing capabilities.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor 3D, a leading additive contract manufacturer, has been promoted to HP Digital Manufacturing Partner. From its origins, Endeavor 3D has set out to change the world of manufacturing.

Endeavor 3D is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and open up new possibilities for engineers, designers, and researchers for additive manufacturing in North America. To systematically create advanced additive manufacturing processes that not only meet industry standard certifications but exceed quality management protocols, enabling volume production at their facility in Douglasville, GA.

"Endeavor 3D is demonstrating the power of using 3D printing to reimagine manufacturing," said Global Head of Sales and Go-to-Market, 3D Printing Solutions, Wayne Davey. "The combination of Endeavor's vision and expertise with HP's 3D printing capabilities gives customers a path to scale sustainable production and realize business results. We are excited to see the market impact Endeavor 3D and its customers deliver."

Previously a member of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN), this recent invitation-only certification positions Endeavor 3D globally as one of the premiere providers of best-in-class Multi Jet Fusion part quality and manufacturing expertise. HP DMN members awarded with the HP Digital Manufacturing Partner distinction are certified by HP with a rigorous evaluation and onsite assessment.

"Joining this short list of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners is an important milestone for our company," said Endeavor 3D CEO, Phil Arnold. "Our deep relationship with HP continues to expand with a singular shared vision, to support the next generation of designers, engineers, and manufacturers with our experienced relationship-centric team of skilled additive professionals and full manufacturing capabilities. The foundation of our operation is to offer end-to-end prototyping and production services 24-7 that exceed existing quality standards." Endeavor 3D's 65,000 square foot, award-winning facility in Douglasville, GA is exclusively devoted to advanced additive manufacturing technologies and is outfitted with state-of-the art, in-house testing laboratory equipment and quality control systems.

The HP Multi Jet Fusion platform has been a game-changer for the manufacturing sector. Capable of producing precise, detailed structures faster and much more affordable than conventional processes, this 3D printing technology enables an agile production framework that many industries are adopting. Endeavor 3D is already engaged and collaborating with leaders in the aerospace, automotive, and medical device market offering PA 12, PA 12 White, PA 11, and TPU materials required for product development and production applications.

Endeavor 3D is currently offering prototyping and production services enabled by its HP Jet Fusion fleet, with plans in the near future for further expansion.

About Endeavor 3D:

Endeavor 3D is a leading end-to-end service provider of additive manufacturing solutions, specializing in product development, production and quality control of critical parts and assemblies in the medical device, consumer products, aerospace, and transportation markets. As a proud HP Digital Manufacturing Partner, Endeavor 3D is one step closer to their goal of changing the world of manufacturing. Endeavor 3D is ISO 9001-2015 certified. Learn more at www.endeavor3d.com .

About HP 3D Printing:

HP's 3D printing solutions are opening the doors for a digital reinvention of the global manufacturing sector, with a strong focus on end-to-end supply chain solutions in both software and hardware that are customer-centric and design led.

The new HP Jet Fusion 5400 Series including the HP Jet Fusion 5420W Solution enable entirely new production applications. The new solution enables consistent, high-quality production of white parts, and provides the benefits of HP's robust, manufacturing-ready Multi Jet Fusion platform, including industrial-grade reliability, low cost per part, and enhanced manufacturing predictability.

HP's Metal Jet S100 Solution provides industrial production capabilities, integrated workflow, subscription and service offerings – an unprecedented level of technical and business advantages for customers, helping them achieve their goals for business transformation. The modular solution enables build units to travel between four different stations, meaning users can continually run production at scale for mass metals production.

Contact:

Ryan Hayford

ryan@hayfordconsulting.com

