WAT Medical Enterprise Initiates Red Cross Charity Campaign Drawing on Part of Revenue from Its New Product

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud donor to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center since 2019, WAT Medical Enterprise expands its philanthropic campaign by initiating its Red Cross charity starting in March of 2023. The donation will be collected from a percentage of the revenue from its new product: EmeTerm Explore, available on Amazon.

WAT Medical Enterprise Initiates Red Cross Charity Campaign (PRNewswire)

The Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and education in over 190 countries worldwide. Established in 1863, the organization is known for its iconic emblem of a red cross on a white background, which represents the protection of the wounded and sick in times of conflict. The Red Cross is dedicated to alleviating human suffering and promoting humanitarian values, including unity, impartiality, and neutrality. Its volunteers and staff work tirelessly to provide essential services such as blood donations, disaster response, and community health education. The Red Cross is a symbol of hope and compassion, and its mission to assist those in need has touched countless lives around the globe.

WAT Medical Enterprise develops high precision wearable smart medical technologies. The development of which carries a constant effort to promote environmental protection and sustainable growth. With a team of experts and leaders in medical research and development, innovative and effective medical devices are made available to worldwide users.

EmeTerm Explore is the latest wearable electro physiotherapy device designed to treat nausea and vomiting, and an upgrade to its well-received predecessor: EmeTerm. It can be used for all types of motion sickness, drug-induced nausea and vomiting, and pregnancy-induced morning sickness. The product has been certified by FDA, CE, HC, TGA, CFDA and Pharmaceutical Division of Israel; it is available in 30+ countries and cruise channels in the U.S.-Caribbean region.

EmeTerm Explore was awarded the Hanover iF Industrial Design Award for its superior usability design and intuitive operating interface. Since 2017, The original EmeTerm's presence on Amazon has received extremely positive reviews by its users in North America and Europe, and currently ranks top in sales of non-pharmaceutical antiemetic products. EmeTerm Explore will continue this legacy as the new generation innovative wearable medical technology.

Reference:

https://www.emeterm.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.