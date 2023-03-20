TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER BPI-CERTIFIED COMPOSTABLE TEA WRAPPER

The botanical wellness company's compostable wrapper is driving innovation towards sustainable, plastic-free packaging.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Medicinals®, a leading botanical wellness company with more than 60 high quality teas, lozenges and capsules, today announced their new compostable, plastic-free tea wrapper, the first ever compostable tea wrapper to receive a Biodegradable Products Institute® (BPI) certification. After more than 10 years of development in partnership with ProAmpac®, the global leader in flexible packaging solutions, Traditional Medicinals will transition to these BPI-certified wrappers starting with 10 organic teas in 2023. With a commitment to create a sustainable packaging roadmap that reduces the use of plastic, the company has also joined the One Step Closer to Zero Waste Campaign, a campaign for action and inspiration to reduce and/or eliminate single use plastics in products, packaging, and personal lives.

The new compostable tea wrapper is an essential component in keeping Traditional Medicinals' teas fresh, adhering to strict quality standards and ensuring the herbs maintain their efficacy. This new packaging eliminates reliance on non-renewable fossil fuels and is made from BPI-certified compostable materials. The compostable wrapper contains a thin metalized barrier layer, commonly found in snack food packaging, that protects the quality and freshness of Traditional Medicinals' herbs. These materials are food grade quality, BPI-certified, and fully compostable. The transition to this wrapper will reduce single-use plastic waste from the company's entire product line by 70 to 90 percent within three years, and will reduce landfill waste if disposed of in proper industrial composting facilities. As the first-ever compostable tea wrapper to be certified by the BPI, the packaging meets stringent standards for biodegradability, compostability, and eco-friendliness, ensuring that it truly breaks down and returns to the earth, leaving no harmful residues behind.

"As the global plastic problem continues to grow, we know there is an opportunity to make an impact on improving sustainability in the packaging industry," said Taylor Clayton, Sustainability Impact Manager at Traditional Medicinals. "After nearly 10 years of research, development, and rigorous testing in partnership with ProAmpac, we're proud to launch the first-ever BPI-certified, industrially compostable tea wrapper. This wrapper will keep the organic, high-quality ingredients in our product fresh and efficacious, while also setting the standard for compostable packaging moving forward, contributing to the long term health of our planet for years to come."

Since its founding in 1974, Traditional Medicinals has been committed to operating its business ethically, responsibly, and sustainably, with the utmost care for people and the planet. Traditional Medicinals is a certified B Corporation, a California benefit corporation, a California Green Certified Business, and a member of One Step Closer (OSC), a network of purpose-driven businesses working towards a more regenerative society. As part of OSC's Advisory Panel for their "Zero Waste" campaign, Traditional Medicinals worked closely with the organization during this innovative packaging development process.

"We applaud Traditional Medicinals for taking a significant step towards advancing sustainability with the launch of their BPI-certified compostable tea wrapper," said Jake Hebert, Director of OSC's Packaging Collaborative. "Packaging waste is a significant issue, and it's essential that brands take responsibility to reduce their environmental impact and educate their consumers on how to do the same. Every innovation brings us one step closer to a more regenerative economy, and Traditional Medicinals is leading the way in demonstrating that sustainability and product excellence can go hand in hand."

Industrial composting infrastructure is quickly growing, and Traditional Medicinals strongly believes it is a critical waste solution to advocate for and support. As part of One Step Closer's Packaging Collaborative, the company is advocating for policy change and encouraging consumers to join them. As composting is invested in and utilized, waste is reduced, valuable soil is created, resources are conserved, and progress towards a more circular economy is made. Traditional Medicinals believes that investing in the development of sustainable packaging, such as this first-of-its-kind compostable tea wrapper, will fuel the packaging industry to further research and innovate in improved sustainable packaging that will drive the composting movement forward and advance the industry overall.

"Developing and launching the pioneering BPI-certified compostable tea overwrap is a significant step forward for the sustainable packaging industry," said Ray Recchia, Innovation Manager, Sustainable Paper Packaging at ProAmpac. "We're proud to partner with Traditional Medicinals on this innovation that protects their teas' quality while supporting consumers' sustainability efforts and contributing to a more circular economy. Our goal is that this advancement will encourage more brands to come together."

Traditional Medicinals is committed to its sustainable packaging journey. Although there are challenges along the way, achieving new standards is not unattainable. The company believes that positive change can be made in the industry if more companies invest in innovation and lead by example.

Traditional Medicinals will transition to its BPI-certified compostable tea wrapper starting in April 2023 – products will include Raspberry Leaf, Dandelion Leaf + Root, Nettle Leaf, Licorice Root, Turmeric with Meadowsweet and Ginger, Hibiscus, Reishi Mushroom with Rooibos + Orange Peel, Lemon Ginger, Ginger Aid, and Ginger. To learn more about this packaging, please visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com/pages/packaging.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 high quality teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

