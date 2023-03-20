CBD Sparkling Water Brand Enhances Can Packaging Look to Highlight Its Consumer Approachability

VENICE BEACH, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural CBD sparkling water and wellness brand Day One Beverages has announced an exciting refresh to the design of their classic CBD Sparkling Waters . The consumer-loved sparkling waters are now available in Slim Can form to heighten consumer experience and make the benefits of RTD CBD increasingly more accessible.

Day One Beverages Unveils New Slim Can Design (PRNewswire)

Day One's new redesign provides a heightened alcohol-free indulgence, with the look and feel of a hard seltzer, but made with real fruit juice, no added sugar and zero-calories. With the use of simple, healthy and functional ingredients, Day One's Sparkling CBD Water is formulated to aid consumers in overcoming daily anxieties by helping them reset, refresh and move forward mindfully.

"When we look at the current landscape of beverages aiming to heighten experiences, we saw an opportunity to redesign our cans to reflect our business priorities better and communicate to our consumers. Our new design choices reflect the initiatives we're taking to improve consumer experience with Day One, without compromising our affordability and efficacy, " shares Chris Clifford, Founder & CEO of Day One Beverages.

In addition to the slim can, the new packaging also features colored rings on the top of each can so consumers can clearly distinguish the brands three delicious flavor offerings - Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit. The simplicity of the new branding works hand-in-hand with Day One's mission to make CBD For Every One: making it easy to understand, afford and make part of daily routine.

The redesigned slim cans are available for $3 per can or $36 per 12 pack on drinkdayone.com and at select retailers nationwide. Customers are encouraged to try all three refreshing flavors and share their experiences with Day One on social media using the hashtag #DrinkDayOne.

About Day One:

Day One believes that CBD can offer a fresh start whenever, wherever. Daily anxiety can prevent you from feeling present & moving forward, which is why their mission is to create CBD products that are not only effective but also simple, delicious, and easy to integrate into your daily routine. Their sparkling water is packed with 20mg of CBD to help you feel refreshed and move through whatever challenges the day holds, whether that's powering through an afternoon at the office, getting into your creative flow, or just feeling present with friends. "We believe in the power of starting fresh because on Day One, anything is possible." For additional information and to shop their selection of CBD Sparkling Water, please visit DrinkDayOne.com and follow the brand on Instagram @DrinkDayOne

Press Contact:

Push The Envelope PR

Christie Corso

732.534.5132

Christie@pushtheenvelopepr.com

Day One Beverages (PRNewsfoto/Day One Beverages) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Day One Beverages