FlexAgain To Launch Joint Supplement On 3rd Party Marketplaces

LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexAgain produced by FA Nutra has rapidly become quite popular since it's US launch in 2022, the joint supplement is soon to be available on 3rd party marketplaces such as Amazon, with an expected release date of April 2023.

Previously to this the product was only available on their website. The joint supplement has topped numerous best lists for 2022 and 2023 including the likes of Center TRT, Orlando Magazine and Discover.

Founder Paul Litson said, "We've had a great reception in the US, with the biggest challenge actually keeping enough stock. Which as problems go is fantastic to have. We've gotten loads of positive feedback on FlexAgain since we launched and we couldn't be more excited to open it up to more people".

"We're also launching another one of our products in the US at the end of Q1, RestAgain, which we're hoping will prove to be just as popular a supplement as FlexAgain. The project's success has been great, with the product being something that I use myself and I'm delighted that people have found it so helpful"

Adding the supplements to marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart's digital platforms seemed like an obvious next step with the product being so well received initially.

Scientific Magazine Discover described Flexagain as "the most comprehensive joint supplement on the market right now"

Joint Supplements make up a market value of 11 billion dollars as estimated in 2022 and Is projected to reach 17 billion by the end of 2027 as the population ages and more and more studies show the efficacy of various supplements for joint health.

FlexAgain contains Vitamin D, Gingerols, Omega 3, Curcumin, MSM, glucosamine, chondroitin, bromelain, boswellic acid and Vitamin K which have all been studied individually to have a positive impact on joint health or mobility.

FA Nutra Ltd is a UK based supplement manufacturer with independent production in the US and Europe and is 3rd party tested in the USA before sale.

