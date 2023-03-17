Fisher Investments Recognized on 2023 Best Places to Work in Technology List

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named to Built In.com's 2023 100 Best Places to Work in Technology list for the Dallas, Texas region. Built In.com, a global technology career platform, recognizes companies who offer the best total rewards programs among their peers. The award also spotlights organizations that foster meaningful employee experiences through cultural programs.

"Fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment for our employees is a critical part of our mission to help more clients with their investment goals," said Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "We're honored to be recognized for the benefits we offer our employees that help make us a top workplace in the Dallas area."

The Built In Best Places to Work recognition is the latest honor for Fisher Investments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In 2022, The Dallas Morning News named Fisher Investments to its Top 100 Places to Work in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Additionally, Top Workplaces has honored the firm as a Top Workplace in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for two years in a row from 2019-2020 and Great Place to Work named Fisher Investments a Top 20 Best Workplace in Texas in 2019.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Winners were determined based on an algorithm which looks at data across all Built In profiles, using company provided data about compensation and benefits as described here. Fisher Investments pays an annual fee to post jobs and to manage a premium profile on the Built In website. A premium profile page is not required for eligibility as described here.

