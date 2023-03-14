TEAMSTERS APPLAUD WILLOW PROJECT APPROVAL

Pipeline Will Benefit American Energy Infrastructure and Independence

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Teamsters are lauding the Biden administration for approving the Willow Project, an energy construction project that will be undertaken in northwest Alaska.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"This development goes a long way toward fulfilling many of the promises that President Biden made on the campaign trail," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The Willow Project will create thousands of good union jobs, improve our infrastructure, and enhance our national security."

"I applaud the White House for the approval of this endeavor," said Rick Bauer, Teamsters National Pipeline Director. "Not only will this create good-paying jobs with benefits to our members, but it will also go a long way toward increasing American energy independence."

"Developing Alaska's natural resources safely and responsibly has always been a priority for our state's industry and workforce," said Gary Dixon, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 959. "The Willow Project will create 2,000 new jobs directly related to construction and freight. Willow will be a driving force for the Alaskan economy. The president did right by Alaskans with this decision."

