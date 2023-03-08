Sedgwick named to Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights Group.

This award recognizes the workplaces that are most recommended by women and are leading the way in promoting equity. Sedgwick made the list of the top 600 workplaces in the U.S. for women, based on more than 224,000 workplace reviews as well as a survey of more than 37,000 female employees.

"Women face unique challenges in the workplace," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief of Newsweek. "These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions to discrimination and sexual harassment. Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them. And it's equally important to highlight those companies that are leading the way."

The companies recognized have ranked the highest on criteria like compensation and benefits, work-life balance and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace for women and have a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as part of our caring counts philosophy and core values," said Michelle Hay, global chief people officer at Sedgwick. "Every day, we look for opportunities to take care of people – starting with our own colleagues – by doing the right thing and creating a culture rooted in acceptance and fairness for all."

About 70% of Sedgwick's colleagues are women, which allows for a diversity of thought to how Sedgwick approaches and delivers upon its work and represents the diverse perspectives of its clients. Sedgwick aims to continue building on its efforts to add more diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace by integrating DEI principles into its everyday operations and practices – including hiring practices, professional development, performance management processes, engagement efforts and diversification of benefits.

One of Sedgwick's DEI initiatives offers global, cross-functional and colleague-led colleague resource groups (CRGs) – including a Women's CRG – that raise awareness for DEI, foster engagement and build a sense of belonging. Through mentoring circles, discussion forums, lunch and learns, panel discussions and more, members of the Women's CRG can grow their leadership skills, engage with their peers and expand their network.

