BankProv Appoints Two New Members to Executive Leadership Team

AMESBURY, Mass., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, a future-ready commercial bank that offers technology-driven banking solutions to its clients, is pleased to announce that it has recently appointed Janine Jakubauskas to the role of Chief Risk Officer and David Gagnon to the role of Chief Credit Officer.

Jakubauskas joined the Bank in April 2022 as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Officer after holding key roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, HSBC Bank, and most recently Signature Bank. In her new position as Chief Risk Officer, Jakubauskas will continue to oversee the Bank's risk and compliance functions, but with an additional focus on business strategy and opportunities that will help contribute to the company's long-term success.

"I'm excited about BankProv's future and look forward to supporting the evolving needs of the organization and our partners in this additional capacity," said Jakubauskas.

Gagnon joined the Bank in 2017 as the Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Officer after holding key roles at TD Bank and Citizens Bank. He is an industry veteran with extensive knowledge in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) space with a track record of sound lending and underwriting practices. In his new role as Chief Credit Officer, Gagnon will support the Bank's strategic initiatives.

"I'm thrilled to join BankProv's Executive Leadership team," said Gagnon. "The organization has a long history of supporting the business community and I look forward to maintaining that legacy of providing comprehensive solutions to the customers we serve."

"As we look ahead, we're excited to welcome Janine and Dave to the Executive Leadership Team," said Carol Houle, Co-CEO and CFO of BankProv. "Both bring a strong strategic and analytical approach along with demonstrated industry expertise that will continue to support our growth objectives in a safe and sound manner."

BankProv, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products for corporate clients. The Bank is a premier Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and specializes in technology-driven banking solutions to niche markets, including private equity, renewable energy, fintech and enterprise value lending. Headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts, BankProv is the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). To learn more about the organization, visit bankprov.com.

