You're Not Alone If Your Noisy Neighbor Drives You Crazy, According to New Survey by Husqvarna

You're Not Alone If Your Noisy Neighbor Drives You Crazy, According to New Survey by Husqvarna

Loud lawn equipment is one of the most common distractions for Americans, but Husqvarna's Automower® is bringing an end to noisy neighborhoods with a quieter, more convenient alternative

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springtime is coming - the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the sound of lawnmowers is driving Americans up the wall and destroying neighborhood relationships, according to a survey by Husqvarna.*

Nearly a fifth of Americans have considered moving because of difficulty with a neighbor, while loud lawn equipment proves to be one of the most troublesome distractions, topping the list of neighborly noise complaints.

With most Americans (74%) wishing their neighbors were quieter at some point, Husqvarna, the World Leader in Robotic Mowing**, has a solution to restore peace and quiet. While traditional gas mowers produce an average sound of 95-100 decibels, making your neighborhood as loud as a highway with traffic, the Husqvarna Automower® has an average sound level of 58-69 decibels, equivalent to a normal conversation.

Four in five claim loud lawn equipment has disrupted their daily routine at some point. 65% of Americans wish lawncare equipment was quieter.

A quarter of Americans say neighborhood noise disturbs their or their family's leisure or rest time.

Privacy (75%) and quiet (65%) top the list, with the majority of Americans rating these as the most desirable characteristics of a neighborhood.

"The survey results really highlight the need for a quieter, more considerate approach to lawn care, and that's exactly what Husqvarna's Automower® provides," said Alex Trimboli, Director, Robotics Marketing North America at Husqvarna Group. "As we can see, noise from lawn equipment is a major source of tension between neighbors, and Automower® offers a smarter, quieter, and more innovative solution to this common problem."

Using a Husqvarna Automower® not only makes you a quality neighbor but also saves you time and effort while providing a healthier and better-looking lawn. With the newly launched Automower® 450X and 450XH EPOS™, homeowners can enjoy a wire-free mowing solution that offers multiple work areas with customized schedules, cutting heights and mowing patterns. Battery-powered and emissions-free, the Automower® is better for the environment, your lawn and your neighbor relations.

To help people bring an end to noisy neighborhoods and achieve their dream lawns with ease, Husqvarna is offering a limited-time promotion of 20% off select Automower® models, redeemable by using promo code noisy20. Learn more here.***

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

*Husqvarna conducted a nationally representative online survey of 1,005 Americans 18 years of age or older, living in the continental United States. The total sample is representative of the U.S. population in terms of age, gender, race, ethnicity, region, education and income. The online survey was completed between January 31 – February 1, 2023.

**Based upon value sales (Dollars) Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Robotic Lawn Mowers category definition; Home and Garden 2022ed; retail value sales in RSP, 2021 data.

***20% off Automower® 415X, 430X and 430XH. Offer valid 3/7/2023 - 3/31/2023. Redeemable at husqvarna.com/us and select dealers. Promo code required at checkout. Offer not applicable at third-party retailers. Exclusions may apply. Installation not included.

Husqvarna Automower® 415X. (PRNewswire)

You're Not Alone If Your Noisy Neighbor Drives You Crazy, According to New Survey by Husqvarna. (PRNewswire)

Husqvarna logo (PRNewsfoto/Husqvarna) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Husqvarna