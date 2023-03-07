Vonage to Showcase Innovations Driving Customer Engagement at Enterprise Connect 2023

Vonage Executives and Customers Lend Thought Leadership Across Several Sessions

Vonage Named Best of Enterprise Connect Award Finalist

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V onage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will showcase new innovations advancing customer engagement for enterprises at the upcoming Enterprise Connect 2023 . The Company will also lend thought leadership across 10 sessions, including two General Sessions.

Vonage is a Best of Enterprise Connect Award Finalist for Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management.

Enterprise Connect, the premier event for the enterprise communications and collaboration technology industry, will take place March 27 - 30, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"Enterprise Connect is a very important event for us each year to drive awareness of the power of creating connections, conversations and customer engagement through solutions built from our communications platform," said Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer for Vonage. "This show also lends Vonage the perfect opportunity to connect with analysts on the latest trends and areas of focus within our space, and to hear from enterprise businesses to gain their perspective on communications needs and to understand how we can better deliver innovations that help them drive better engagement, more conversations and deeper loyalty in the year ahead."

In a General Session on Wednesday, March 29 - Tapping into Mobility - Vonage EVP Product & Engineering Savinay Berry will provide a view of the continuing ubiquity of mobile devices and how the emergence of 5G and a global network platform will enable businesses and consumers to bridge physical and virtual worlds.

Additional Vonage speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect include:

UCaaS Migration Case Studies

Monday, March 27 | 9:00 am - 9:45 am ET

CCaaS Case Studies

Monday, March 27 | 10:00 am - 10:45 am ET

Opening General Session: Hybrid Work, AI & More: Strategic Trends and Hot Topics

Monday, March 27 | 11:00 am - 11:50 am ET

Women in Communications: Insight and Inspiration from Leaders

Monday, March 27 | 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm ET

Enterprise Summit: Navigating a Changing Landscape

Tuesday, March 28 | 9:10 am - 9:55 am ET

Transforming Simple Connections into Memorable Customer Engagements

Tuesday, March 28 | 1:30 pm - 1:50 pm ET

How Reliable is Your Cloud Solution?

Wednesday, March 29 | 8:00 am - 8:45 am ET

UCaaS Plus CCaaS: What are the Use Cases, Where are the Hurdles?

Wednesday, March 29 | 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm ET

From Composable to Customizable: How CPaaS is Enabling Applications and Integrations

Thursday, March 30 | 8:00 am - 8:45 am ET

As a part of Enterprise Connect's partnership with nonprofit organization The Diversity Org at this year's conference, Vonage will participate in an event onsite that will bring 30 high-school students from under-represented local schools to learn about the tech industry and be inspired to consider a career in communications technology.

Vonage will host a booth (#1720) on the expo show floor, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with members of the Company's executive team and experience interactive product demos showcasing Vonage's latest technology.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

