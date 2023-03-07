Speaker Emerita Pelosi Kicks Off Women's History Month in Chicago

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Democrats for the Illinois House and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch kicked off Women's History Month with a bang. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joined the group in Chicago for their first annual Women's History Month event, Women in Power.

"We aren't claiming that we are better than anybody else. We are saying that the diversity must be present at the table."

"No conversation on trailblazing women could be complete without recognizing Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi," Welch told the crowd. "Speaker Pelosi, you have always been that voice. You have shattered the glass ceilings. You have been an inspiration for us all.

Speaker Welch lauded the work of women house leaders and facilitated a sit-down conversation with Pelosi where she spoke to the crowd about everything including her path to politics, the Affordable Care Act, her time with Trump, and how she shattered the marble ceiling.

"First of all, our country needs you," Pelosi told the crowd of over 200 participants. "When I say you, I mean women, people of color, the diversity of it all. We aren't claiming that we are better than anybody else. We are saying that diversity must be present at the table."

Pelosi took questions from the group and gave sound advice on how to balance it all.

"When you raise five children…you can do anything," she said. "It takes management, it takes diplomacy, it takes quartermaster, it takes transportation, it takes homework. Oh my gosh. You get so much energy from that. So much management of time and all the rest. I think that was my best training."

Pelosi was awarded the Democrats for the Illinois House 2023 Women In Power award alongside Illinois House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon Booth, Deputy Majority Leader Mary Flowers, Deputy Majority Leader Lisa Hernandez, Assistant Majority Leader Natalie Manley, Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke, Assistant Majority Leader Barbara Hernandez, and Majority Conference Chair Theresa Mah.

