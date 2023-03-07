Colgate will Award $100,000 in Educational Grants to Black and African American Students Studying Manufacturing, Engineering, Supply Chain, Sales or Marketing

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate-Palmolive, a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all, is proud to announce that it is now accepting applications for its second annual Inspire our Future scholarship program. The program highlights Colgate's commitment to creating pathways to education for Black and African American students.

Colgate-Palmolive Continues Commitment to Creating Pathways to Education for Black and African American Students with Second Annual Inspire Our Future Scholarship Program

Colgate will award up to 10 educational grants that are $10,000 each to students who demonstrate a sustained commitment to their communities and are pursuing majors in Sales / Marketing or Supply Chain. Recipients will also have the opportunity to participate in a mentorship program, matching them with Colgate-Palmolive employees in their respective fields. The goal of the mentorship is to provide these students with guidance and support as they achieve their educational goals and begin navigating their careers.

"Colgate's aspirations around diversity, equity and inclusion are to create pathways that allow people to break through everyday barriers and to provide equity in pursuit of opportunity for underrepresented people," said Derek Gordon, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "We are excited to continue this program and create meaningful impact for tomorrow's leaders."

To apply, applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior planning to continue full-time study at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S., who self-identify as Black or African American and meet the criteria outlined in the application links below. Based on satisfactory academic performance, awards are renewable for up to two years or until a bachelor's degree is earned, whichever occurs first. Recipients can use funds towards tuition at an accredited college or university, as well as other educational expenses. This year, award recipients from 2022 will be eligible to reapply for the 2023 grant. Applications for the 2023-2024 academic year will close on April 6, 2023.

For students studying Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Specific Engineering majors (Chemical, Environmental, Industrial, Mechanical, Packaging) and Engineering Technology the application is located here and for students studying Communications, Finance, Marketing and Business Administration the application is located here.

To administer the Inspire our Future scholarship, Colgate-Palmolive is working with Scholarship America, a non-profit organization that partners with students, parents, colleges, businesses, and communities to help students fulfill their college dreams. Colgate's selection committee will interview select applicants and notify recipients in June 2023. Awards will be disbursed to recipients in August 2023.

To learn more about Colgate-Palmolive, please visit: https://www.colgatepalmolive.com/en-us .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com . CL-C

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a scholarship nonprofit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since the nonprofit was founded in 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.9 billion to 2.9 million students, making it the nation's largest private scholarship provider. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

