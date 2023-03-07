Azenta Publishes its Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the publication of its Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") report, highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing its strategy and actions aligned with key ESG priorities. The report includes ESG data for the Company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

"In line with our purpose to enable life sciences companies to bring impactful breakthrough therapies to market faster, we take our responsibility to society seriously," said Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "We are committed to taking action on the issues that matter most to our business and stakeholders. At Azenta, we approach ESG issues in a holistic manner, striving to integrate socially responsible and sustainable practices into all aspects of our business. Above all, our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen has been a hallmark of our Company and will continue to be critical to our continued success."

The report offers a comprehensive look at the Company's ESG approach and showcases accomplishments in three main pillars:

Environmental Protection: We understand the broad impact of our operations and the potential to impact the world. We are committed to evaluating ways to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to expand our business.

Social Impact: We are committed to making a positive impact on society, particularly in the regions where we are located and serve our customers.

Responsible Operations: Our products and services enable our customers to have a significant positive impact on the world, and we are committed to ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of our products and services.

Over the year, we made significant progress on our ESG initiatives, highlights include:

Formation of a board-level ESG committee to monitor and review the overall adequacy of and provide oversight with respect to the Company's ESG strategy, initiatives, and policies

Completion of our first materiality assessment to identify the ESG issues most relevant to our Company and to our stakeholders

Establishment of baseline Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions for our operations

Publication of our first annual Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index

To learn more about Azenta's commitment to ESG efforts, view the report in full at https://investors.azenta.com/esg.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from its expectations. The statements are based on the facts known to the Company's management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's progress and results of ESG initiatives and their impact on the Company's business results. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks that relate more broadly to Azenta's overall business, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

